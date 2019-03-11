Inspiration and information await at Westerner Park March 15 to 17

Get a jumpstart on your spring plans for your home and garden with the Red Deer Home Show, March 15 to 17.

Everyone needs a little spring, especially coming out of our seemingly endless winter.

Luckily, the Building Industry and Land Development Association – Central Alberta has the perfect solution!

Head to Westerner Park this weekend, March 15 to 17, for the the 2019 Red Deer Home Show, featuring award-winning builders, renovators, products, ideas and décor!

Celebrating 40 years, the annual showcase features virtually everything for home and garden, welcoming more than 280 vendors and 11,000+ visitors, says Denis Olmstead, CEO of BILD – Central Alberta.

Listen and Learn: Head to the Main Stage for entertaining, informative speakers, including favourite gardeners Donna Balzer and Chelsie Anderson. Catch Balzer Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday at 11:30 a.m., when she’ll share inspiration and practical insider information to get you growing your own vegetables. Chelsie takes the stage Sunday at 1:30 p.m. with Garden Gratitude Throughout the Seasons. Other hot topics include: organizing and decluttering with Terry Hollman, from Red Deer’s Canadian Closet; Healthy Yards with Carol Kelly; selecting and working with a qualified professional, including a Q&A with the BILD team (attendees receive a free home show admission to return Sunday, to ask more questions of show participants); How to Alleviate Stress and Make Your Home Work for You, with Ellen Walker; Senior Living by Design by Sue West, Isabelle Settle and Karen Patzer, from Timberstone Mews, Christenson Developments.​ Renew & Refresh: With so much to take in, be sure to rest your feet and enjoy a beer, wine or cooler in the Refresh Lounge, sponsored by Z98.9 FM and Real Country 95.5. The little ones can also enjoy the Family Fun Zone, hosted by Women’s Outreach, the perfect place to burn off some steam at the bouncy castles and obstacle course. And kids 12 and younger are free all weekend! Are you up for the challenge? Vote for your favourite three entries in the Habitat for Humanity Red Deer Upcycle Challenge, featuring upcycled, DIY items from ReStore. Want to take home your favourite? Entries will be auctioned in support of Habitat for Humanity Red Deer, dedicated to helping Central Alberta families build better lives through affordable homeownership. Save on admission: Save $3 on $12 general admission prices by purchasing ticket in advance online. Hockey fans can also save $3 off general admission Saturday and Sunday – just show your Red Deer Rebels Friday ticket stub. Seniors 55+ and students with ID enjoy $10 admission (just $8 for seniors on Friday from noon to 5 p.m. Get ready to RV: New this year, the home show welcomes its newest Outdoor Living exhibitor, GoRV – find 25,000 square feet of everything you need to explore the great outdoors this summer!

Learn more and plan your visit at reddeerhomeshow.ca.