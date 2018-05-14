General Tso is made with YamChops Chick*n, a soy and pea-based protein that could pass for the real thing.

New Vegan-friendly option at Wok Box tastes like chicken — honestly!

New General Tso dish offers a delicious meat-free option

You don’t have to be vegan to appreciate the new General Tso dish at Wok Box.

Wok Box has teamed up with YamChops plant-based butcher shop to offer dishes that will appeal to vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians – people who are looking to reduce their meat intake.

General Tso is made with YamChops Chick*n, a soy and pea-based protein that could pass for the real thing. The dish is a fragrant blend of Wok Box’s spicy Dan Dan sauce with a hint of sweet chili and soy-based glaze over YamChops Vegan Chick*n. It’s served over a bed of rice, or you can substitute udon or ribbon noodles, and it’s topped off with bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, and lime.

The Wok Box menu is all about flexibility, and as such there are already over 20 variations that will make a regular item into a vegan, vegetarian or gluten friendly choice. The new General Tso dish is vegan from the start, and the Chick*n protein makes it all the more delicious.

“You can customize a number of rice and noodle boxes at Wok Box to make them vegan, such as the Jungle Lemongrass and Sweet Mongolian,” said Diane Ty, Brand Manager for Wok Box restaurants. “The introduction of the YamChops vegan Chick*n takes our menu to the next level, adding yet another great vegan protein choice for our customers. We’re really excited to have this at Wok Box!”

“The Vegan General Tso is perfect for those who are craving some spicy heat with a touch of sweetness,” Ty said.

Vegan food contains no animal products at all—no meat, dairy or eggs. It’s also important that the food does not come into contact with animal products, either directly or via food preparation surfaces and equipment. Wok Box has always respected this practice, and uses separate woks for cooking vegan, vegetarian and gluten friendly dishes.

For vegans and vegetarians, or for anyone is looking for a meatless protein, the YamChops Chick*n is a completely plant-based alternative in any Wok Box stirfry dish.

