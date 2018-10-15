One-stop home design centre changes the retail landscape in Red Deer

The new Rave Design Showroom brings it all together for you.

The new Rave Design Showroom team invites you to an Open House, Saturday, Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you’re building or renovating a home, shopping is about to get a whole lot easier.

Four of Red Deer’s premium suppliers — Central Alberta Tile One, Central Alberta Lighting, Rave Interior Design, and Stoneworx Masonry & Stucco – can be found under one roof in the new Rave Design Showroom.

The Rave Design Showroom has everything: flooring and tile, lighting, drapery, blinds, furniture, countertops, masonry, stucco, and of course, interior and exterior décor.

“Although we have a new brand, these are still the same great companies customers love,” said founder and company president Shannon Moench. “Thanks to our loyal customers over the years, we have truly become a company to rave about.”

Moench said customers can count on the great service they have always enjoyed, with the added advantages of a one-stop shopping facility.

“When you walk in the door, a member of our team will be able to help you with everything we can offer from start to finish,” he said. “And then it can be all managed from one location, right here — from the very beginning to the end of your project.”

And to make things even easier, the Rave Design Showroom will be offering in-house financing options. You can finance all your design purchases, flooring, countertops, tile work, furniture, blinds, draperies and so much more with one single account.

“We believe price should never be a barrier to our customers achieving their dream homes and projects, which is why we will be providing payment options that will help our customers design and build a home they can rave about,” Shannon said.

The new Rave Design Showroom will celebrate its launch, debuting their new look at the Red Deer Reno Show Oct. 19 through 21 at the Westerner, and continuing the celebration with an Open House on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “We will offer tours, refreshments, mini-donuts, and a chance to win an iPad and other amazing prizes. Hope to see you here.”

The new Rave Design showroom is located in Centre 76, at #9, 7619 50th Ave. in Red Deer.