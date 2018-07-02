Red Deer gets festive for Westerner Days!

Excitement is building for this year’s Westerner Days celebrations, filling Red Deer with fun, food and community festivities July 18 to 22.

Fans can’t wait for the thrilling midway, the animals and entertainment – and yes, the oh-so-yummy Fair food! – but not all the fun happens at Westerner Park.

In fact, some of the most popular activities take place off-site.

“These events ignite that western pride Central Albertans are proud to display,” says Westerner Park marketing & communications manager Shannon Penny. “We want the community to showcase what Westerner Days means to them by dressing up their business or by hosting an offsite event to support a local nonprofit of their choice. These events get the entire community involved and show our visitors that Westerner Days celebrations are everywhere in Red Deer!”

So from pancake breakfasts to the parade, here’s a look at what else is happening, and where!

Show off your Best-Dressed Business and WIN: As Central Alberta’s largest summer celebration, Westerner Days attracts approximately 100,000 from across the province. Show your community spirit and engage staff by joining the Best-Dressed Business Contest, where victory brings more than bragging rights. Judging is July 17 and the winning business will receive Westerner Days admission passes for their staff! Submit your organization by July 16.

Meet-Up, Let’s Go! Community-based events are a vital to the Westerner Days experience and do a lot to pay it forward for local nonprofits. Here’s a selection of what’s planned …. find all this year’s events online:

• Flipping Amazing Pancake Breakfast, July 14 – From 8 to 11 a.m., join Bower Place at 4900 Molly Banister Dr., home to this unofficial kick-off to Westerner Days for the last 36 years. Enjoy music, complimentary pancake breakfast, children’s activities and more in support of Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter.

• Living Stones Church Free Barbecue, July 18 – Head to the Living Stone Church after the parade for a free Westerner Days barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2020 40th Ave. Food donations are welcome for the church’s Benevolence Program.

• BIG105 & 1067 The Drive Chili Cook-Off, July 19 – Enter a team in this fun, fundraising event or just head to the London Drugs parking lot in Southpointe Common from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and taste them all! Proceeds go to The Kidney Foundation.

Everyone loves a parade: The Westerner Days Parade will welcome more than 125 entries this year, making for a spectacle not to be missed. Beginning at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 18 in downtown Red Deer, highlights to watch for include the Red Deer Royals marching show band, the CFR Stagecoach and of course, the Express Clydesdales. Want to scope out the best spot? Check out the parade route online!

Plan your entire Westerner Days experience at westernerdays.ca.