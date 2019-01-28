Rediscovering your best self in Red Deer

The team from Women Imaging and Aesthetics Center invite you to learn more about the wide range of health services they offer for women and men in Red Deer.

Judging from the large number of baby photos on the wall at Women Imaging And Aesthetic Center, many Red Deer couples have found help here for getting their family started.

But if you’re in a different phase in your life, you may not be aware that the Center also offers sensitive help for women experiencing menopause or recovering from breast cancer treatment, as well as a wide variety of aesthetics services for women and men, all designed to help you get more out of life and feel better about yourself.

State-of-the-art help for women

If you suffer pain during intercourse, experience stress-related incontinence or other problems related to estrogen loss, the Center is the only clinic in Red Deer to offer two state-of-the-art options to address your vaginal concerns:

The MonaLisa Touch uses laser technology to heal and rejuvenate soft tissue in the vaginal wall as a way to ease pain or discomfort. These non-hormonal treatments require no anesthesia and need no down time.

Votiva treatments are used to help improve blood circulation, relieve pain and enhance tissue growth and muscle tone where atrophy has occurred due to aging and the absence of estrogen.

“My door is open for consultation and discussion about what’s available to help you address a low sex drive, or vaginal pain after menopause,” says Dr. Michael Awad, gynecologist at the Center. “We invite you to come in and talk about the best plan to help you start enjoying life again.”

You’ll find a range of health and beauty treatment options

If you’re looking to reduce the visible signs of aging, or address skin-related conditions, a full range of aesthetic treatments are available at the Center. They include:

Inmode the “in” thing Body and anti-aging procedures provide treatments for removal of unwanted hair, reducing fat cells, toning and tightening your skin, reducing acne scars and addressing excessive sweating. Plasma heals the skin, scalp The injection of your own platelet-rich plasma (PRP) can promote healing in problem skin areas and can also be applied to help regrow hair. Full lips and filling the folds There’s a variety of injection procedures designed to give you fuller lips and smooth out those deep wrinkles. Men’s care for skin and hair From injectable fillers and laser hair removal, to PRP scalp treatments and skin peels, men also get the royal treatment.

Helping you find conception options

Dr. Awad invites couples or women to come in for a consultation that can help you determine what could be standing in the way of conceiving a child. “My passion is fertility and helping couples get pregnant,” he says.

If you’d like to learn more about fertility options or other treatments, visit womenimagingaestheticcenter.com or call 403-347-2650 to make an appointment. You can also follow the Center on Facebook.