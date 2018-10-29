Get the feel for the newest models of tractors at the Agri-Trade Equipment Expo in Red Deer Nov. 7-9.

Save time, money (and enjoy free donuts!) at this year’s Agri-Trade

More vendors than ever at Red Deer’s annual Equipment Expo

Harvest is one of the busiest times of the year for farmers, but what if you could find ways to make your work easier, more efficient and more profitable? Find out how – and a whole lot more – at this year’s Agri-Trade Equipment Expo.

The annual trade show, Nov. 7 to 9 at Westerner Park in Red Deer, features numerous agricultural products and services than can open your eyes to new ways of doing things.

“We’ve got close to 500 exhibits so far, and with the new exhibition hall, we’re looking at a net increase of about 34,000 square feet,” says show manager David Fiddler. “We’re hopeful that the harvest will be completed by the time the show is on so people can come down and see what’s new.”

A good example of that comes in the form of the winners of this year’s Ag Innovations awards. These three companies, to be showcased at the Expo, created products to improve grain bin climbing safety, allow fuel tank levels to be monitored remotely and maximize post-harvest yields.

Learn about new equipment and crime deterrents

In addition to an up-close look at the latest tractors, combines, technology and more, head to the Chalet at Westerner Park Friday, Nov. 9, to hear about ways to combat rural crime.

With crime on the increase in rural communities across the Prairies, the Creating Solutions Together workshop from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. will give homeowners and farmers tips for protecting their property. Area crime prevention officers and safety experts will offer an overview and give you strategies to help safeguard your investments.

There’s lots more on the agenda for this year’s Agri-Trade Equipment Expo, too:

  • Free coffee and donuts each morning courtesy of Scotiabank
  • The first 220 farmers to Friday’s producer’s luncheon receive their lunch for free, courtesy of Ag-Exchange Group
  • The new exhibit hall not only allows the Expo to have more vendors, it provides the added benefit of all the indoor exhibits being under one roof

Expo schedule condensed

Taking the lead from post-show surveys and recognizing farmers’ limited time, organizers have shortened the Expo to three days.

“Saturday was the lightest attended day, and the real business was done in the first couple of days,” Fiddler notes.

The Expo runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 7-9. Find a full list of events and exhibitors here and you can also follow Agri-Trade on Facebook.

 

Representatives from a variety of areas of the agriculture industry will be on hand for the annual Agri-Trade Equipment Expo in Red Deer.

