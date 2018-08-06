Sensational Drag Show & Dance ‘CAPS’ week-long Pride festivities

After a full week of activities, the grand finale of this year’s Central Alberta Pride Week promises to end the festivities with flair, flourish and a whole lot of fun!

Hosted by the Central Alberta Pride Society (CAPS), the Drag Show & Dance wraps up Pride Week (Aug. 12 to 18) with an extravaganza like no other, headlined by the legendary Derrick Barry.

The celebrated Las Vegas entertainer, well-known from Season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, is considered one of the best Britney Spears impersonators on the stage today, says event producer Dany Caicco.

In addition to recent TV and music video roles, Barry has performed on the Las Vegas Strip for a decade, including starring as both Britney and Gaga in Divas Las Vegas from 2009 to 2015, and today enjoys a busy international tour schedule.

Also on stage August 18 at the Sheraton Red Deer Hotel will be an awesome and vivacious crew of Central Alberta drag queens (and one king!), including Sparkle Emotion, Kelli Eletrix, Ruby Harte, Visa DeKline, DD Fierce, and Duke Carson with James Demers as emcee. It’s a not-to-be-missed evening!

Dance party follows Drag Show

An 18+ event with cash bar and concession available, both table seating and a limited amount of theatre seating will be available.

“It’s just a whole lot of fun and everyone is welcome,” Caicco says, noting the hugely popular show that welcomed over 500 people last year is expecting about 800 this year, from Central Alberta and beyond. “We’re getting people flying in from all over Canada!”

And the fun doesn’t end when Barry’s “Britney” leaves the stage. DJ Suco, one of the top DJs in Alberta, will have you dancing right through last call at 1 a.m.

“It’s one of the largest events Central Alberta will see and it’s definitely one of the best dance parties!” Caicco says.

Get your tickets today!

Choose from two ticket options, either general admission for $35, or a special meet-and-greet option for $50 that also includes the chance to meet the drag queens and king before the show (6 to 7 p.m.) and have a photo taken with the performers.

Advance tickets are available online through EventBrite with any remaining tickets at the door.

Doors open for general admission ticket holders at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m., and dancing expected to get underway around 11:30 p.m.

See you at the show Aug. 18!