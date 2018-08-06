The legendary Derrick Barry headlines the Central Alberta Pride Society’s Drag Show & Dance, wrapping up Pride Week Aug. 18.

Sensational Drag Show & Dance ‘CAPS’ week-long Pride festivities

Legendary Derrick Brady brings his must-see show to the Red Deer stage

After a full week of activities, the grand finale of this year’s Central Alberta Pride Week promises to end the festivities with flair, flourish and a whole lot of fun!

Hosted by the Central Alberta Pride Society (CAPS), the Drag Show & Dance wraps up Pride Week (Aug. 12 to 18) with an extravaganza like no other, headlined by the legendary Derrick Barry.

The celebrated Las Vegas entertainer, well-known from Season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, is considered one of the best Britney Spears impersonators on the stage today, says event producer Dany Caicco.

In addition to recent TV and music video roles, Barry has performed on the Las Vegas Strip for a decade, including starring as both Britney and Gaga in Divas Las Vegas from 2009 to 2015, and today enjoys a busy international tour schedule.

Also on stage August 18 at the Sheraton Red Deer Hotel will be an awesome and vivacious crew of Central Alberta drag queens (and one king!), including Sparkle Emotion, Kelli Eletrix, Ruby Harte, Visa DeKline, DD Fierce, and Duke Carson with James Demers as emcee. It’s a not-to-be-missed evening!

Dance party follows Drag Show

An 18+ event with cash bar and concession available, both table seating and a limited amount of theatre seating will be available.

“It’s just a whole lot of fun and everyone is welcome,” Caicco says, noting the hugely popular show that welcomed over 500 people last year is expecting about 800 this year, from Central Alberta and beyond. “We’re getting people flying in from all over Canada!”

And the fun doesn’t end when Barry’s “Britney” leaves the stage. DJ Suco, one of the top DJs in Alberta, will have you dancing right through last call at 1 a.m.

“It’s one of the largest events Central Alberta will see and it’s definitely one of the best dance parties!” Caicco says.

Get your tickets today!

Choose from two ticket options, either general admission for $35, or a special meet-and-greet option for $50 that also includes the chance to meet the drag queens and king before the show (6 to 7 p.m.) and have a photo taken with the performers.

Advance tickets are available online through EventBrite with any remaining tickets at the door.

Doors open for general admission ticket holders at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m., and dancing expected to get underway around 11:30 p.m.

See you at the show Aug. 18!

Comments are closed

Just Posted

Heat warning in effect for Central Alberta all week

A heat warning is in effect for some parts of Central Alberta,… Continue reading

Red Deer DQ locations to reach $1M mark on Miracle Treat Day

The money raised benefits organizations dedicated to saving and improving lives of children

Man hurt while hitchhiking from Red Deer to Lacombe

A 26-year-old man was hitchhiking from Red Deer to Lacombe Saturday when… Continue reading

Crews rescue boaters in Central Alberta after canoe capsizes

Group of eight was stranded in North Saskatchewan River Saturday

More details emerge about deadly Manitoba tornado’s destructive path

ALONSA, Man. — More details are emerging about a tornado that carved… Continue reading

WATCH: Rain can’t stop car show from rocking

Rain couldn’t stop car-lovers from enjoying Rock’n Red Deer. After taking over… Continue reading

Prime Minister Trudeau continues B.C. long weekend tour at Vancouver Pride

VANCOUVER — A weekend tour of British Columbia continued for Prime Minister… Continue reading

Fuel truck explosion in Italy kills 2, injures up to 70

MILAN — A tanker truck carrying flammable material exploded Monday on a… Continue reading

Saudi Arabia expelling Canadian ambassador and suspending new trade with Canada

OTTAWA — Saudi Arabia said Sunday it is ordering Canada’s ambassador to… Continue reading

Entangled right whale freed from buoy after being spotted on Sunday

GRAND MANAN, N.B. — The Campobello Whale Rescue Team says an entangled… Continue reading

Experts say forest fires like ones in Ontario can take long-term toll on environment

TORONTO — Forest fires like the ones currently burning in Ontario can… Continue reading

Hot, humid weather prompts heat warnings across Canada

Hot, steamy weather has prompted Canada’s national weather forecaster to issue heat… Continue reading

New federal probe opens on P.E.I. immigrants alleged to have used fake addresses

A second federal probe is underway in Prince Edward Island alleging hundreds… Continue reading

5 killed when small plane crashes in California parking lot

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Five people on board a small airplane were… Continue reading

Most Read

  • 10 + 1 ways to show your Pride in Red Deer!

    A full Central Alberta Pride Week line-up offers something for everyone

  • Sensational Drag Show & Dance ‘CAPS’ week-long Pride festivities

    Legendary Derrick Brady brings his must-see show to the Red Deer stage

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month