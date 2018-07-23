This beautifully restored 1955 Chevy Belair had a rare colour combination: salmon pink and grey.

Sylvan Lake entrepreneur builds Specialty Car Dealership like no other.

These 5 one-of-a-kind rides that have turned heads

If you’ve ever driven by the dealership located in the beautiful town of Sylvan Lake, or come across the vehicles they have listed for sale, you can tell right away that Adrenalin Motors is not your typical car dealership.

From their marketing to the type of vehicles they carry, Adrenalin is the place to buy and sell your premium pre-owned vehicle. With over 75 vehicles in stock at one time, they have something for everyone!

Whether you’re looking for a new vehicle for the family, a truck to put to work, or something that no one else has, Tyson Czuy and his team will simplify the buying or selling process!

Czuy delivers dreams.

It says so right on the side of his special enclosed vehicle trailer he and his Adrenalin Motors team use to personally deliver the one-of-a-kind rides that pass through his dealership and on to appreciative new buyers.

From the latest model sport cars to the classic cars you grew up with, you might say delivering dreams is Czuy’s dream job!

From Central Alberta’s premier specialty car dealership, Czuy connects with individuals and collectors across Canada, the United States and farther afield. Some have one car, others 10, some even 100+ vehicles in their collection.

What they – and Czuy – have in common is a passion for distinctive, quality vehicles.

While thousands of vehicles have passed through the Adrenalin Motors lot over the last four years, here’s a few that have stood out for their uniqueness, proving that you never know what you might find!

1. 2004 Bentley Continental GT: Yes, it’s a Bentley, so we probably don’t need to say too much more! The car had super-low kilometres and a variety of modifications that made it stand out Czuy says.

2. 1955 Chevy Belair: 1955 Chevy Belair: A very rare colour combination caught Czuy’s eye on this one – salmon pink and grey – not to mention the popular make and model had been beautifully restored to original.

3. 2004 Dodge Ram diesel “Monster Truck”: It’s not all about the cars, or even about something old, as this unique ride with a 30-inch lift proved. With modifications putting it more in “monster truck” category, the previous owner had created a true show truck that garnered a lot of attention. “It was just a lot of fun,” Czuy says.

4. 900 hp Ford Mustang GT 500: From fun to look at to fun to drive, “this was one of the fastest cars I’ve every driven,” Czuy says.

5. 1939 International Rat Rod: Sold to a collector in Nova Scotia, “that one was really one-of-a-kind – and with an 800 HP engine, it was one of the most unique rides I have ever sold.”

Follow this link to check out all of the vehicle that they have sold: adrenalinmotors.ca/vehicles/sold

When you’re looking at vehicles like these, provenance is key.

“It’s always nice to know the entire back story and history – who built it and whether it was done through a reputable shop. We get offered a ton of vehicles but we’re very selective because there are vehicles that aren’t built correctly,” Czuy says.

On the lookout for your dream car? See what’s on the lot in Sylvan Lake! You can also visit them online at adrenalinmotors.ca, follow them on Facebook or give them a call at 403-887-7707.

 

Modifications to this 2004 Dodge Ram Diesel put it more in “monster truck” category.

1939 International Rat Rod, sold to a collector in Nova Scotia from Adrenalin Motors in Sylvan Lake.

