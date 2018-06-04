This simple trick will boost your camping enjoyment

Where you store your RV matters

There’s a simple trick for storing your RV that will multiply your use and enjoyment of it.

Store it at the lake.

“RVs are perfect for people who want to escape for a holiday or get away for a weekend,” says Mark Bourree, of Parkbridge’s Pine Lake Leisure Resort. “But sometimes people cancel trips because they don’t have the energy on a Friday afternoon to get things packed up and ready for the road.”

A lot of campers have twigged on to Bourree’s strategy. They set out with their motor home or trailer whenever they want to. But if they don’t have a getaway planned they just drive to Pine Lake, unlock the RV door, start the barbecue and settle in for a great weekend.

“You won’t do that in your driveway or storage lot,” Bourree says.

Parkbridge Pine Lake Resort is only a half hour drive from Red Deer. Lakefront property with a sandy beach makes it a perfect getaway spot, and it has loads of family-friendly activities. An 80-slip marina and boat launch, snack bar, exercise facility and beautiful grand hall with a spectacular lake view give families lots of things to do.

And when the weather’s too cool for the beach, there’s even a heated salt water pool.

A big appeal of the RV lifestyle is the freedom of the open road. Another draw is the camping experience and the sense of community you develop with people you meet. A site at Pine Lake gives you the best of both worlds, all summer long.

“It’s not uncommon to spend $40,000 on a motor home or fifth wheel,” Bourree says. “We’ve all been there – we start out with big plans for taking off every chance we get, but then life gets in the way. If the weekend looks beautiful but you haven’t planned for it, your beautiful RV is sitting in a storage lot and you’re not having any fun.” That’s a lot of money sitting in the enclosure while you watch TV at home.

“A site at a Parkbridge Resort gives you a great option whenever you want it,” Bourree said. “It’s a perfect Permanent Plan B.”

 

