There’s lots of opportunities to get involved as a Westerner Days volunteer, from grilling up lunch to greeting guests, and everything in between.

Volunteer for Westerner Days, and you can enjoy the Fair for free!

Add to your resume, meet new friends and have fun at this annual community event

Central Alberta’s longest summer celebration would not be possible without the volunteers, so organizers like to offer a big ‘thank you!’ in return.

Some 120 volunteers will bring Westerner Days to life when the event fills Westerner Park July 18 to 22. While many are returning from previous years, new helping hands are always needed – and welcomed.

“It’s such a great time that we have volunteers who have been with us for more than 35 years,” says Denni Wentzell, volunteer co-ordinator for Westerner Park. “However the demand for volunteers never ends – we can’t do it without them!”

Wondering what you’ll do? There are lots of options.

Shifts typically last about three to four hours and can include everything from posting signage and decorating in the days leading up to Westerner Days, to flipping hamburgers during the event. You can be a greeter – enthusiastic, organized, quick on your feet, and able to meet many people in a day – or help with tidying up once all the fun is over.

Some organizations even volunteer together, offering both a team-building approach to community service, while others enjoy the opportunity to meet like-minded new friends.

A rewarding experience!

In addition to heart-felt thanks, volunteers receive two tickets – one for their volunteer day, if they want to enjoy the event before or after their shift, and a second to enjoy on a different day. There’s also a parking pass, a discount on the on-site Grub Hub concessions and a snazzy volunteer t-shirt.

Beyond the passes and discounts, volunteers also enjoy strengthening their skills and experience to add to their resumé – valuable for younger volunteers – and the opportunity for life-long learning, no matter what their age.

“Volunteering teaches you something you didn’t know, or maybe teaches you more about something you already knew. It introduces you to new people, and you feel like you’re part of something,” Wentzell says.

Here’s what you need to know:

• To qualify, volunteers must have had a criminal record check, including a vulnerable sector check, and be able to commit to two, 4-hour shifts.

• Find the volunteer application online, print and sign it, then drop it off in person or scan and email it back. When applying, you can also indicate things like availability and preferences for what you’d like to do.

• Volunteer orientation and basic training is scheduled for Tuesday, July 17 at 6 p.m., in the ENMAX Centrium lobby, as well as on day of your shift.

To learn more, visit westernerpark.ca/volunteer-opportunities or call 403-343-7800.

 

The Westerner Days volunteer appreciation banquet.

