Win with Westerner Days!

Get spotted wearing your western gear to Westerner Days events and you could win prizes, including Grub Hub cash!

What’s your Westerner Days experience?

Share your story and spirit during this year’s Westerner Days – July 18 to 22 at Westerner Park – and you could win!

“We encourage everyone to wear their western gear and post using #MyWDExperience through social media to spread the excitement of Westerner Days,” says Westerner Park marketing & communications manager Shannon Penny. “Not only will it excite the residents of Red Deer but it will also show visitors to Central Alberta’s largest summer celebration what it means to be a Westerner!”

How does it work? Simply use the hashtag #MyWDExperience on any pictures on your social media. And if you are spotted wearing western gear at Westerner Days, you could win Grub Hub cash and prizes simply for dressing up!

Hot topics

What’s share-worthy? Anything and everything, but there are a few subjects organizers are keen to see.

“We’d especially like to see which food people are enjoying at the fair this year! We’ve brought in some new vendors and we’re excited to see what the public thinks,” Penny says.

“We also have lots of local Alberta talent in the Mike’s Hard Lounge and Bud Barn & Beer Gardens on Chillabong’s Stage. Use the hashtag to show you and your friends enjoying the concerts and support these artists. Another huge part of Westerner Days is the agricultural programming taking place in the Peavey Mart Discovery Barn. Wear your favourite western attire and share your experiences.”

Plan ahead to make the most of your Westerner Days experience

With so much to take in throughout Westerner Days, a little pre-planning will help you take it all in.

Pre-purchasing your RAD and Buddy Passes online through Tickets Alberta or at Central Alberta Co-op, Parkland Mall and Bower Place provides quick and easy entry to the grounds. Save on your admission by visiting on Tim Horton’s Kids’ Day and Servus Credit Union Family Day – and visit Westerner Days as a family without breaking the bank. Not all the fun happens at Westerner Park. Check the schedule of events for off-site events and activities, including pancake breakfasts, community barbecues and more. You can even scope out the best spot to take in the Westerner Days Parade by viewing the parade route online! Volunteering is the best way to get involved and truly get to know what goes into Westerner Days. Even better, volunteers receive a t-shirt, admission and parking pass, Grub Hub discounts, and a Mark’s Work Wearhouse discount card. “Joining us as a Westerner Days volunteer is a great way to meet new people, add to your resume and build a lifetime of memories,” Penny says.

Plan your Westerner Days experience today at westernerdays.ca!