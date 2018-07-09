Get spotted wearing your western gear to Westerner Days events and you could win prizes, including Grub Hub cash!

Win with Westerner Days!

Excitement is building for Central Alberta’s largest summer event

What’s your Westerner Days experience?

Share your story and spirit during this year’s Westerner Days – July 18 to 22 at Westerner Park – and you could win!

“We encourage everyone to wear their western gear and post using #MyWDExperience through social media to spread the excitement of Westerner Days,” says Westerner Park marketing & communications manager Shannon Penny. “Not only will it excite the residents of Red Deer but it will also show visitors to Central Alberta’s largest summer celebration what it means to be a Westerner!”

How does it work? Simply use the hashtag #MyWDExperience on any pictures on your social media. And if you are spotted wearing western gear at Westerner Days, you could win Grub Hub cash and prizes simply for dressing up!

Hot topics

What’s share-worthy? Anything and everything, but there are a few subjects organizers are keen to see.

“We’d especially like to see which food people are enjoying at the fair this year! We’ve brought in some new vendors and we’re excited to see what the public thinks,” Penny says.

“We also have lots of local Alberta talent in the Mike’s Hard Lounge and Bud Barn & Beer Gardens on Chillabong’s Stage. Use the hashtag to show you and your friends enjoying the concerts and support these artists. Another huge part of Westerner Days is the agricultural programming taking place in the Peavey Mart Discovery Barn. Wear your favourite western attire and share your experiences.”

Plan ahead to make the most of your Westerner Days experience

With so much to take in throughout Westerner Days, a little pre-planning will help you take it all in.

  1. Pre-purchasing your RAD and Buddy Passes online through Tickets Alberta or at Central Alberta Co-op, Parkland Mall and Bower Place provides quick and easy entry to the grounds.
  2. Save on your admission by visiting on Tim Horton’s Kids’ Day and Servus Credit Union Family Day – and visit Westerner Days as a family without breaking the bank.
  3. Not all the fun happens at Westerner Park. Check the schedule of events for off-site events and activities, including pancake breakfasts, community barbecues and more.
  4. You can even scope out the best spot to take in the Westerner Days Parade by viewing the parade route online!
  5. Volunteering is the best way to get involved and truly get to know what goes into Westerner Days. Even better, volunteers receive a t-shirt, admission and parking pass, Grub Hub discounts, and a Mark’s Work Wearhouse discount card. “Joining us as a Westerner Days volunteer is a great way to meet new people, add to your resume and build a lifetime of memories,” Penny says.

Plan your Westerner Days experience today at westernerdays.ca!

Comments are closed

Previous story
Red Deer gets festive for Westerner Days!

Just Posted

Four ambulances leave Thai cave site on Day 2 of rescue

MAE SAI, Thailand — Four ambulances on Monday left the area around… Continue reading

28 people rescued from North Sasktachewan River: Rocky Mountain House RCMP

No injuries reported

Trudeau visits Canadian troops leading NATO mission in Lavtia ahead of summit

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is en route to Latvia today… Continue reading

Students at Red Deer school learn to give back

Youth in Philanthropy program introduced at St. Francis of Assisi Middle School

4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

The boys and their coach will have to dive out of a flooded cave

WATCH: Kids race like superheroes in triathlon

Second Abbey Centre Super Kids Triathlon was in Blackfalds Saturday

‘Hurdle after hurdle:’ P.E.I. drive-in owner says Disney policy hurting theatres

BRACKLEY, P.E.I. — The owner of a drive-in theatre in Prince Edward… Continue reading

Canada has less than half the number of cops needed to spot high drivers: chiefs

OTTAWA — The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police says it is… Continue reading

Ondaatje’s ‘The English Patient’ voted best Man Booker Prize winner in 50 years

LONDON — Michael Ondaatje’s “The English Patient” was named the greatest-ever winner… Continue reading

B.C. man recovers in hospital after attack by mother grizzly bear

VANCOUVER — A park ranger is grateful to be alive after a… Continue reading

Actor-comedian Andrew Phung accuses Toronto police officer of racist comment

TORONTO — A comedian and actor says what he saw on the… Continue reading

Ponoka RCMP investigate collision between semi and two sedans

Police investigating possible road rage after two sedans appear to have stopped abruptly on Hwy 2

4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

The boys and their coach will have to dive out of a flooded cave

Trump administration takes another swipe at ‘Obamacare’

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration said Saturday it’s freezing payments under an… Continue reading

Most Read

  • Win with Westerner Days!

    Excitement is building for Central Alberta’s largest summer event

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month