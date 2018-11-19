Winter Games volunteers on track for record-setting pace

A great experience awaits for volunteers at the Red Deer Canada Games 2019 – check it out, and bring a friend!

Lyn Radford likes to brag about her hometown of Red Deer, and if locals keep stepping up for the coming Canada Winter Games like they have, she’ll be doing a lot of it, she says with a laugh.

The board chair of the Red Deer Canada Games 2019 says they’re at about three-quarters of the 5,500 volunteers needed to make the coming Winter Games a success.

“Thank you Red Deer for your commitment – it doesn’t surprise me at all,” Radford says. And in the spirit of friendly competition the Games embody, “I’m encouraging each of our volunteers to bring a friend. If we really push, we could be the first hosts to have all our volunteers within two months of the Games!”

That said, many more hands are needed.

Coming to Central Alberta Feb. 15 to March 3, the Red Deer Canada Games 2019 will welcome up to 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches, and more than 20,000 visitors. But to make it all happen, Red Deer’s organizers need help from those 5,500 volunteers.

What will the volunteers be doing? Just about anything and everything, in venues in Red Deer, Kananaskis and Calgary, meaning there’s a perfect fit for everyone who wants to help.

A few possibilities include:

• spectator services

• transportation

• parking attendants

• food services

• athlete services

• festival site

• sports support

An area currently in need is bilingual volunteers, and the volunteer co-ordinators would love to hear from anyone with those skills, Radford says.

Friendship, experience … and an awesome outfit!

With everything from entry level to supervisory positions available, not only will you enjoy the camaraderie that comes from participating in such a large-scale event, but you’ll develop skills you can bring forward to other opportunities.

And with more than 200 communities from across Canada currently represented in the volunteer pool, cultural exchange is another part of the experience.

The volunteer package also includes training and free access to Red Deer Public Transit for volunteers with their accreditation badge, a post-Games recognition event and a volunteer outfit from Columbia, including a winter jacket, performance long sleeve, toque and neck warmer.

Volunteer expectations

Volunteers should be at least 16 years old and while organizers ask for a commitment of at least 32 hours over the two weeks, that can be broken down into numerous shifts of varying lengths.

“With shifts from 5 a.m. to midnight, there’s a lot of shifts that need to be covered!” Radford notes.

The level of security clearance required will depend on where you’re volunteering. Those working with the athletes, for example, will require a Criminal Record Check; for others a standard security check will typically do.

Ready to learn more?

The 2019 Games will be the largest event ever hosted in Red Deer and central Alberta and one of the largest events to be hosted in Alberta since the 1988 Calgary Olympics! Apply to volunteer now online or email for more information.