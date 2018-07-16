Your insider’s guide to Westerner Days!

The thrills, the food, the fun… Here’s what’s new and what you can’t miss!

Enjoy sky-high views from the Expo Wheel, a new ride at this year’s Westerner Days.

It’s the week you’ve been waiting for: Westerner Days lights up Westerner Park and the streets of Red Deer with an array of summer fun that’s bigger and better than ever!

From July 18 to 22, Central Alberta’s largest summer celebration presents five full days of fun, food and thrills. We checked in with the experts for the inside track on what’s new this year.

1. New thrills:

Thrill-seekers will have some extra zip in their step on the way to the midway, where the seat-spinning Zipper is back in action, along with a brand new ride with a bird’s-eye view: The Expo Wheel. Don’t forget to pick up your passes to save!

2. New food:

Just how colossal is that onion?!

That’s just one question fair-goers will be asking as they check out the brand new Westerner Days food offerings.

Among the new vendors to check out will be blooming onions from Colossal Onion, wood-fire pizzas and wraps from Panzudo Flatbreads, and Cheeze Cheesesteaks. Yum!

For something a little sweeter, the S’mores pizza from Lil’ Orbits is a must.

3. New for Families:

Get ready to bounce! The Sunny Family Fun Zone welcomes Funhaus Inflatables this year. The Saputo Kids Corral offers mini-golf, face painting, crafts, activities and toys, while the Central Alberta Co-Op Family Stage introduces The Cutest Show on Earth.

Must-see family fun includes the Canine Star Stunt Dog Show, Robo Cars, Doo Doo the Clown and of course, the Xtreme Cowboy Competition and Avacal Equestrian Medieval Times, performing in the Bettensons Arena!

For some quieter explorations, head to the Peavey Mart Discovery Barn, the new area for all Agricultural programming, including the Cosmo Petting Zoo.

4. New Entertainment:

The Duelling Pianos in the Westerner Days Mike’s Hard Lounge are a returning favourite on the entertainment calendar, but there’s a newcomer to the duel! Coming to you in the Bud Barn and Beer Gardens on the Gillabongs Stage: Duelling Guitars!

Both locations will also feature a stellar line-up of Central Alberta talent, complementing the TD Main Stage. Welcoming everything from country music, including Aaron Pritchett and Washboard Union, to rock legends such as Lee Aaron and Helix.

New to the Red Deer Advocate Midway Stage: The Street Drum Corporation and Joshua Seth, Hypnotist & Mentalist.

5. New arts:

Be sure to check out the Holiday Inn 19th Street Market, which this year has added the Arts at the Market show and sale, filled with unique artists from throughout Central Alberta, showcasing their distinctive work.

Plan your Westerner Days experience today at westernerdays.ca, and don’t forget your opportunity to WIN with Westerner Days!

 

The Dueling Guitars show will be a highlight at this year’s Westerner Days.

