Coun. Buck Buchanan and Dianne Wyntjes want to continue to represent Red Deer at Alberta Urban Municipalities Association. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Councillors want to represent Red Deer at AUMA

City council approves endorsement

Councillors Buck Buchanan and Dianne Wyntjes have council’s support to seek positions with the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association board of directors and committees.

On Monday city council unanimously endorsed the nomination of Buchanan for the position of director for cities with populations of up to 500,000, and the nomination of Wyntjes for committee appointment.

Buchanan was an AUMA director for three years, most recently in 2017-18.

Wyntjes has also served on AUMA committees for three years, and was part of the Safe & Healthy Communities Committee and Status of Women Task Force.

Red Deer has a solid tradition of participating on both the board and committees with the goal of developing a strong partnership between all three levels of government.

AUMA represents Alberta’s 272 urban municipalities and its 2018 convention will be held in Red Deer.


