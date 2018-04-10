Ex-rebel leader’s arrest puts Colombia peace process on edge

BOGOTA — The arrest of a high-ranking former rebel leader on drug trafficking charges is threatening to throw Colombia’s already fragile peace process into new uncertainty as those for and against the accord on ending a 50-year conflict consider the next steps forward.

A day after the surprise arrest of Seuxis Hernandez, best known by the alias Jesus Santrich, opponents of the peace accord urged authorities to investigate other leaders of the disbanded FARC rebel army for any ties to the drug trade.

Former FARC combatants, meanwhile, accused U.S. and Colombian officials of orchestrating a setup likely to sow further skepticism among ex-rebels already frustrated by the peace deal’s slow implementation and worried about its future.

“If Colombia rushes to extradite him for some reason before the process runs its course, it could be a near fatal blow to the peace process,” said Adam Isacson, an analyst at the Washington Office on Latin America.

A U.S. indictment accuses Santrich and three others of conspiring to distribute 10,000 kilograms of cocaine with a wholesale value of $15 million in the United States and purporting to have access to drug labs and U.S.-registered planes for transport.

His case will go first to Colombia’s newly created Special Jurisdiction for Peace, a justice system for the transition under the peace accord. Though most rebels who fully confess their crimes will be spared any jail time, the lenient terms apply only to crimes committed before Dec. 1, 2016, when the accord was signed.

U.S. prosecutors allege Santrich’s preparations to traffic drugs took place after that date. If the peace court agrees, it would send Santrich’s case to the ordinary justice system and he could be extradited.

Jose Miguel Vivanco, the Americas director for New York-based Human Rights Watch, called the extradition request the “first litmus test” for the fledging transitional justice system, one of the peace accord’s key points of contention. He added that only by delivering a “rigorous and transparent ruling” can the special peace jurisdiction prove that it is a credible system.

Since Colombia’s government and leftist rebels signed the peace agreement, former combatants have turned over their weapons and begun transitioning to life as civilians. But the process has been beset by repeated delays. Ex-rebels arrived at transition zones only to find that many still didn’t have basic utilities like running water.