FBI, Justice to ‘review’ classified info sought by lawmakers

WASHINGTON — The White House said Monday that top FBI and Justice Department officials have agreed to meet with congressional leaders and “review” highly classified information the lawmakers have been seeking as they scrutinize the handling of the Russia investigation.

The agreement came after President Donald Trump made an extraordinary demand that the Justice Department investigate whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign. It’s unclear exactly what the members will be allowed to review or if the Justice Department will be providing any documents to Congress.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump chief of staff John Kelly will broker the meeting between congressional leaders and the FBI, Justice Department and office of the Director of National Intelligence. She said the officials will “review highly classified and other information they have requested,” but did not provide additional detail.

During a meeting with Trump, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray also reiterated an announcement late Sunday that the Justice Department’s inspector general will expand an existing investigation into the Russia probe by examining whether there was any improper politically motivated surveillance.

Rep. Devin Nunes, an ardent Trump supporter and head of the House intelligence committee, has been demanding information on an FBI source in the Russia investigation. And Trump has taken up the cause as the White House tries to combat the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Previous story
Saskatchewan couple survives being buried in mudslide on B.C. highway

Just Posted

WATCH: Ellis Bird Farm open for summer

There is something magical about the Ellis Bird Farm located outside of… Continue reading

Police look for woman left at Gasoline Alley 3 a.m. Sunday to ensure her safety

At 3 a.m. Sunday, a woman was left stranded on a parking… Continue reading

Developer pushes back construction of Nova Scotia rocket launch site

HALIFAX — The start date for the construction of Canada’s only commercial… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Craig Schmitt placed first once again at Woody’s Marathon

When Craig Schmitt runs in the annual Woody’s RV Marathon in Red… Continue reading

Life and death: Mistake sent one family to funeral home, the other to hospital

Doctors told Jody Littlewolf that her daughter was brain dead and should… Continue reading

Red Deer Silhouettes prepare for year-end show

Synchronized swimming team will perform its last show this season May 30

Capitals force Game 7 with 3-0 victory over Lightning

Capitals force Game 7 with 3-0 victory for Lightning Capitals 3 Lightning… Continue reading

Learn to shoot safely at Ladies’ Range Day in Central Alberta

Walking up to a firearms’ store and looking at the variety of… Continue reading

School victims honoured at Billboard Awards; Janet, BTS shine

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards paid tribute to the students and teachers… Continue reading

Stars urge Indonesia to ban ‘brutal’ trade in dog meat

JAKARTA, Indonesia — International stars of acting, music and sports have urged… Continue reading

Taylor Swift is doing more to stop scalpers than Ontario’s new ticket act: experts

TORONTO — Step aside Ontario lawmakers, because Taylor Swift is giving you… Continue reading

In London, some Brits shrug off royal wedding: ‘Irrelevant’

LONDON — Watching the cheering, flag-waving Brits lining the sun-soaked royal procession… Continue reading

Grenfell Tower survivors weep as inquiry begins in London

LONDON — Survivors of a devastating high-rise fire in London wept Monday… Continue reading

Developer pushes back construction of Nova Scotia rocket launch site

HALIFAX — The start date for the construction of Canada’s only commercial… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month