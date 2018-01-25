Federal report shows punch of last year’s Hurricane Harvey

WASHINGTON — The official numbers for last year’s Hurricane Harvey are in, and they go beyond the 68 dead and $125 billion in damage.

Two locations in southeast Texas got more than 5 feet of rain and 18 different parts of Texas logged more than 4 feet of rain.

Harvey also spawned 57 tornadoes.

That’s from a report released Thursday by the National Hurricane Center.

“It’s a once in a lifetime event for so many people,” said centre hurricane specialist Eric Blake, lead author of the report. “I think the flooding in the Houston metropolitan area is really unparalleled.”

The entire metro Houston area averaged between three and four feet of rain.

Harvey was the first of three monster storms to hit the United States in 2017. Tallies on Irma and Maria are still being compiled.

Harvey was Texas’ deadliest hurricane in 98 years. All 68 of the deaths were in Texas; 36 in Houston’s Harris County. None was from storm surge — sudden coastal inundation from the sea — which is usually the deadliest part of a hurricane, Blake said. All but three of the deaths were from freshwater flooding.

The hurricane centre estimates Harvey’s damage at between $90 billion and $160 billion with a midpoint of $125 billion, placing it second in U.S. history behind Katrina’s inflation-adjusted $161 billion. The maximum winds on landfall were 133 miles per hour (213 kilometres per hour) making it a Category 5 storm.

But the really big numbers in the report have to do with rain. The Houston metro area experienced a flood that is a greater than once-in-1,000 year event.

Previous story
Trudeau commends women for speaking out on Brown, will address Hehr accusation

Just Posted

Nine carfentanil deaths in Central Alberta in 2017

Alberta Health releases interim report

Vehicle dealer donates to Ronald McDonald House

Southside Dodge Chrysler Jeep lease donation worth $10,000

RDC instructor aims to help prevent animal-vehicle collisions in Alberta

New Alberta Wildlife Watch program monitors frequent roadkill locations

Picky eater workshop offered

Workshop designed to help parents limit mealtime battles with children

Hotels rooms for the Canadian Finals Rodeo on people’s minds

Last year in Edmonton it attracted 90,000 visitors

Updated: Conservative MLAs slam NDP on health care

United Conservative Party calls out NDP for leaving Red Deer hospital off priority list

Trudeau commends women for speaking out on Brown, will address Hehr accusation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is saluting the courage of the women who… Continue reading

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month