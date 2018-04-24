His nomination in peril, Jackson fights for VA post

WASHINGTON — His nomination in peril, Veterans Affairs nominee Ronny Jackson fought Tuesday to convince lawmakers of his leadership abilities as more details of accusations against him emerged, ranging from repeated drunkenness to a toxic work environment as he served as a top White House doctor.

President Donald Trump sent mixed signals about his choice to lead the sprawling veterans’ agency, suggesting during a White House news conference that Jackson may want to withdraw because of unfair scrutiny. But the president privately urged his nominee to keep fighting to win Senate confirmation, and Jackson showed few signs of backing down.

A watchdog report requested in 2012 and reviewed by The Associated Press found that Jackson and a rival physician exhibited “unprofessional behaviours” as they engaged in a power struggle over the White House medical unit. The six-page report by the Navy’s Medical Inspector General found a lack of trust in the leadership and low morale among staff members, who described the working environment as “being caught between parents going through a bitter divorce.”

“There is a severe and pervasive lack of trust in the leadership that has deteriorated to the point that staff walk on ‘eggshells,’” the assessment found.

The inspector general report included no references to improper prescribing of drugs or the use of alcohol, separate allegations revealed by a Senate committee.

Jackson declined to answer reporters’ questions about those allegations and gave no indication he would withdraw. The White House disputed that he had improperly administered medication, saying the medical unit passed regular audits by the Controlled Substance Inventory Board.

The audit appeared to contradict public statements from Jackson, who denied the existence of any inspector general report.

After the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee abruptly postponed his confirmation hearing, Jackson visited lawmakers to assure them he was fit to lead the VA.

During a White House news conference, Trump insisted he would stand behind Jackson, calling the White House doctor “one of the finest people that I have met.” But he questioned why Jackson would want to put himself through the confirmation fight, which he characterized as unfair.

“I wouldn’t do it,” Trump said in the East Room, standing next to French President Emmanuel Macron.

 

