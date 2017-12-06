House votes to kill Democrat’s resolution to impeach Trump

WASHINGTON — The House overwhelmingly voted Wednesday to kill a resolution from a liberal Democratic lawmaker to impeach President Donald Trump as a majority of Democrats joined Republicans in opposing the move.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, said Trump had associated his presidency with causes rooted in bigotry and racism. To back his claim accusing Trump of high misdemeanours, Green cited incidents such as Trump’s blaming both sides for violence at a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and his recent sharing of hateful, anti-Muslim videos posted online by a fringe British extremist group.

After his resolution was read aloud, the House voted 364-58 to table the resolution. Four Democratic lawmakers also voted present. The vast majority of Democrats joined with Republicans in voting to table it in the GOP-led House.

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said in a statement shortly before the vote that while “legitimate questions have been raised about his fitness to lead this nation,” they argued “now is not the time to consider articles of impeachment.”

Several Democratic lawmakers expressed serious reservations with the effort, saying it’s premature to act before special counsel Robert Mueller’s team completes its investigation into Russian election meddling.

Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., said Democratic lawmakers cannot allow themselves to be drawn into a process “that’s not thoughtful or complete or might not even be the conclusion we ought to draw.”

“We ought to let Mr. Mueller complete his full investigation rather than engage in what would essentially be a public relations stunt,” Kildee said. “This is a serious thing. It ought not to be done on a whim.”

Previous story
New blaze erupts in tony Bel Air area of Los Angeles
Next story
Bannon lambastes GOP leaders in bitter Alabama Senate race

Just Posted

Red Deer Christmas charities ready for big holiday rush

Red Deer charities are bracing for the busiest time of the year.… Continue reading

Pharmacy break-in part of a string of similar robberies, say Red Deer Mounties

Narcotics and cash were stolen from a Red Deer pharmacy and police… Continue reading

Former Central Alberta MLA takes appeal of 2015 election fine to Alberta Court of Appeal

A former Central Alberta MLA is taking his fight over a $250… Continue reading

Hit and run sends elderly Red Deer man to hospital, driver arrested

Charges have been laid in a hit and run that sent an… Continue reading

Red Deer Mounties seize 29 guns, lay nearly 150 criminal charges

Two people face nearly 150 criminal charges after police executed two search… Continue reading

WATCH: CP Holiday Train in Lacombe

Continue reading

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Red Deer astronomer witnesses unknown object in the sky on Tuesday

It could be space junk in our atmosphere, says the expert

Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

In the last few days Red Deer RCMP has received 30 tax scam reports

Rimbey RCMP investigate two vehicles set on fire

Two vehicles set on fire in the middle of the night

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month