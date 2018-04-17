New Mexico mourns bank executive killed on Southwest plane

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Family, friends and community leaders are mourning the death of a bank executive on a Southwest Airlines jet that blew an engine as she was flying home from a business trip to New York.

Jennifer Riordan, a mother of two, was well known in New Mexico, where she had built a career over more than two decades in community relations and communications after graduating from the University of New Mexico.

Gov. Susana Martinez called Riordan “an incredible woman who put her family and community first” and said her loss would be felt across the state.

“The hearts of all New Mexicans are with the Riordan family,” Martinez, a Republican, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Before starting with Wells Fargo in 2008, Riordan had worked for the University of New Mexico hospital system in public relations and for Citi Corp.

At Wells Fargo, she was the vice-president for community relations and was in charge of managing employee volunteer and board service to non-profit groups in New Mexico and parts of Texas.

Mike English, a spokesman for Wells Fargo in New Mexico, said Riordan “was a well-known leader who was loved and respected. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends.”