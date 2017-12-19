Police sergeant fired for ordering officer to use Taser

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas police sergeant has been fired for ordering a rookie officer to use a stun gun on a woman who had called for help during a domestic dispute.

Fort Worth police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said in an emailed statement that he fired Sgt. Kenneth Pierce on Monday, saying the 22-year police veteran became impatient and needlessly initiated the physical confrontation with the woman, who the police department has not named. Fitzgerald also released a 12-minute video from the body camera of the rookie officer, Maria Bayona, that he said clearly shows Pierce’s behaviour was “absolutely unacceptable.”

“We are built on a foundation of being problem-solvers. Pierce responded in an opposite manner, and he escalated the situation endangering everyone involved including his fellow officers,” Fitzgerald said.

An attorney for Pierce, Terry Daffron, held a press conference Tuesday afternoon with the Fort Worth Police Officers’ Association, a union representing Fort Worth officers. Daffron and union officials called Pierce’s firing a mistake, saying the call details sent to officers said there was a person with a weapon and noted that the woman had a knife.

The woman told police there was a knife in her purse and directs officers to her purse. Fitzgerald described her behaviour as complying with officers.

Daffron said Pierce is appealing the firing.

In the video, the woman, who is black, can be seen holding her license arguing with Bayona, who is asking for her ID. Pierce, who is white, can be seen grabbing her neck, then her hair and pulling her head down to try to get the woman in handcuffs. In the video he can be heard telling Bayona to “Tase her.”

Daffron said Fitzgerald’s release of only the body camera video was “cherry-picking” his transparency. She released a recording of the 911 call, the call notes officers were sent and a copy of a use of force report from the review of the incident.

Fitzgerald said charges against the woman were dropped after the video and other evidence was reviewed.

Police spokeswoman Paula Fimbres said department officials are still reviewing Bayona’s actions including the deployment of her Taser in the August altercation.

Supervisors conducting a mandatory review of officer use of force flagged the incident for review, Fitzgerald said.

Fimbres said the department had tried to contact the woman whose face is blurred in the video to get her statement about the incident for their investigation, including leaving phone messages, mailing letters and leaving information at her address. She said the woman did not respond.

The release from Fitzgerald said he recognized the case was “eerily reminiscent” of an incident in December 2016, where a white Fort Worth officer responding to a report that a neighbour had choked a boy for littering, arrested the boy’s mother and sister, who were black. The confrontation between the officer, William Martin, and the mother, Jacqueline Craig, was broadcast on social media by one of her daughters and was viewed millions of times gaining national attention.

Previous story
Man gets 28 years in plot to behead conservative blogger

Just Posted

Family of man killed in Red Deer house fire fundraising to send remains to the Philippines

Family members of the victim in Sunday’s Normandeau house fire are fundraising… Continue reading

Red Deer County questions sewage line plan

County takes issue with cost breakdown on portion of regional sewer line

Teens killed in crash south of Fort McMurray on their way home to Rocky Mountain House for Christmas

Two teenagers killed in a car crash south of Fort McMurray were… Continue reading

UPDATED: Medically-assisted detox available at Safe Harbour Society

24-hour access to a team of doctors and nurses

Some garbage pickup schedules will change in Red Deer due to Christmas

No Monday morning collection until Jan. 5

WATCH: Grade 7 students bake Christmas cookies with seniors

Grade 7 students from St. Patrick’s Community School teamed up with Red… Continue reading

Red Deer car dealership donates van to the Mustard Seed

The van will keep a Mustard Seed driver warm during winter time

The Mustard Seed is looking for donations

The Mustard Seed in Red Deer has a Christmas wish list. The… Continue reading

RCMP offer crime prevention tips for the holiday season

Red Deer RCMP give tips so holidays aren’t marred by theft or damage

Grizzly bear trophy hunting over in B.C.

NDP government says 2017 hunt was the last one

Alberta politician Derek Fildebrandt convicted, fined in hit and run

An Edmonton traffic court has found an Alberta legislature member guilty in… Continue reading

Family suspends search for missing Alberta couple, plane near Revelstoke

Due to bad weather, families of missing Albertan couple say they will resume in the spring

Replay Red Deer Dec. 17

Watch news highlights in video from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Owl found dead after eating rat poison leaves B.C. woman concerned

After finding the owl on her Surrey property, Christine Trozzo says the poison is a concern for kids

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month