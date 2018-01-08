Puerto Rico police chief resigns as killings, absences spike

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s first female police chief resigned Monday amid a spike in killings while thousands of officers continue to call in sick to protest the lack of overtime pay.

The island’s governor said retired military officer Michelle Hernandez was stepping down after one year of overseeing one of the largest police departments under U.S. jurisdiction. Officials did not provide further details, and Hernandez did not immediately return a call for comment through her spokeswoman.

Puerto Rico had recorded 23 killings as of Sunday, compared with nine in the same period last year, police spokesman Carlos Rivera told The Associated Press. This year’s killings have occurred across the U.S. territory and include a triple homicide in recent days, he said. Two double homicides were reported later Monday, in the western coastal city of Mayaguez and the north coastal town of Rio Grande.

More than 2,700 officers have been absent daily on average in recent weeks, compared with the usual average of about 600 daily absences. It is unclear whether that number has changed in recent days and whether any action has been taken against officers who have called in sick. The island’s police department referred all questions to Karixia Ortiz, spokeswoman for Puerto Rico’s Department of Public Safety. She told AP that the agency is investigating the absences and declined further comment.

Carlos Morales, president of an association that represents the majority of the department’s 13,000-plus officers, said that he and many others are not upset that Hernandez resigned.

“She has not proven nor shown interest in how to work with Puerto Rico’s police officers,” he told AP.

Morales said daily absences have dropped slightly to about 2,300. He said a judge overseeing a 10-year federally mandated reform of Puerto Rico’s police department has requested information on the absences and why they are occurring. He said officers are pleased the judge has shown interest in the issue.

Officers have been demanding millions of dollars owed for working overtime after hurricanes Irma and Maria, with some working seven days a week, 12 to 15 hours a day.

A couple of weeks ago, Hernandez estimated the government owed officers an additional $35 million in overtime pay, but said the department was still tallying attendance sheets to determine the exact amount. More than $20 million has been paid so far as the island struggles to restructure a portion of its $73 billion public debt amid an 11-year recession.

Also on Monday, government officials announced that Jose Izquierdo, director of Puerto Rico’s Tourism Company, had been asked to resign. Officials did not provide further details or respond to requests for comment.

Previous story
Rain unleashes risk of mudslides in fire-ravaged California

Just Posted

Action Bus involved in collision

No passengers were on board bus involved in downtown collision about noon Monday

Bowden Community Hall opening in March

Construction mostly complete

Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting

Lyndon Olsen pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death using a firearm for 2017 death

Trial set for woman charged in fatal collision

Bobbi Crotty facing eight charges including impaired driving causing death after 2017 collision

UPDATED: Finance minister in Red Deer to talk budget

Joe Ceci meets with business representatives at Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

WATCH: Replay Red Deer Jan. 7

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

UPDATED: Finance minister in Red Deer to talk budget

Joe Ceci meets with business representatives at Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Cougar hunt in Alberta sparks debate among scientists, hunters and activists

Hunters have been killing cougars in Alberta for decades. They often follow… Continue reading

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Rare bird spotted in Lower Mainland

Snowy owl usually seen in the Arctic tundra

VIDEO: Vancouver shooting sends two men to hospital

Police say the shooting is believed to be targeted

Crime Central (Alberta) series

Here is a list of all the stories from the Red Deer… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month