Rain unleashes risk of mudslides in fire-ravaged California

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Storms brought rain to California on Monday and increased the risk of mudslides in fire-ravaged communities, driving property owners to stack sandbags in devastated northern wine country areas and leading authorities to order evacuations for Southern California neighbourhoods below hillsides burned by the state’s largest wildfire in history.

Forecasters issued a flash flood watch for parts for Sonoma and Mendocino counties north of San Francisco, warning that heavy rainfall could trigger mudslides in areas devastated by October wildfires. The blazes levelled entire neighbourhoods, killing 44 people and destroying more than 8,900 homes and other buildings.

“City crews are actively driving around looking for signs of any flooding, mudslides, things of that nature. They are making sure water is flowing, making sure debris clogging storm drains or gutters is cleared up,” said Santa Rosa Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal, who encouraged residents near burned areas to have evacuation plans in case they need to flee.

“The fire damaged a significant amount of trees and although a lot of the trees have been cut down and removed, there are still a lot of trees that could be a concern,” he said.

A yearslong drought eased in California last spring, but Northern California had a dry start to winter and hardly any measurable rain fell in the south over the past six months. The extremely dry conditions and high winds last year led to some of the most destructive blazes on both ends of the state.

Now, the storm coming in from the Gulf of Alaska could dump up to 4 inches (10 centimetres) of rain on Northern California areas still recovering from fires before clearing up by Tuesday evening, National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Anderson said.

“Everything is soaking into the ground at this time, but if it gets very heavy, it could trigger a flash flood warning,” Anderson said.

In Southern California, about 21,000 people were evacuated from neighbourhoods beneath hillsides laid bare by the state’s largest wildfire and other recent blazes amid fears of flash floods and debris flows.

Robert Lewin, director of the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management, urged residents in parts of Summerland, Carpinteria and Montecito to leave by midday. The hillside communities were evacuated last month as the massive Thomas fire raged. Evacuations also include homes near other burn areas dating to 2016.

“Creeks that normally would be dry would turn into raging rivers of mud and debris and large rocks and trees,” Lewin said. “These can be quite damaging. They’ll destroy roads, they’ll take out homes.”

In the foothills above seaside Carpinteria, about 220 students and 60 faculty members were riding out the storm at the college preparatory Cate School instead of evacuating as they did before, when the fire incinerated surrounding vegetation.

“We’re on a mesa in the foothills and we have two drainages on either side of us,” Headmaster Benjamin D. Williams IV said.

Williams expected those canyons would fill with runoff but decided the school’s campus would be safe after discussions with county officials. Access could be a problem, he said, but the school has plenty of food and supplies.

“We see worst case a couple of days,” he said. “We certainly have enough to satisfy everyone for the remainder of this week.”

The wet and windy system moving ashore could soak much of the state and drop several inches in parts of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, where the biggest California blaze has burned for more than a month. About an inch of rain is forecast for downtown Los Angeles, the most in nearly a year.

In the foothills just northeast of Los Angeles, residents placed sandbags outside houses that survived a December fire that scorched more than 24 square (62 square kilometres) miles, destroyed 60 homes and damaged 55 others.

“I’m on adrenaline right now. I was for a whole week during the fires, and this is just as — it’s a similar feeling,” Kat Pierson told KCAL-TV of Los Angeles. Three canyons in that area were later ordered evacuated and suburban Burbank issued a voluntary evacuation warning for the area of a September wildfire.

As the storm moved in early Monday, it snarled traffic in the San Francisco Bay Area during the morning commute and caused several crashes. No injuries were reported.

The weather service also issued a winter weather advisory for portions of the Sierra Nevada above 7,000 feet (2,134 metres), forecasting about 4 to 7 inches (10 to 18 centimetres) of snow and up to 1 to 2 feet (30 to 61 centimetres) on higher peaks Tuesday. It said travellers should prepare for difficult travel conditions, including gusty winds, low visibility and slick and snow-covered roads.

 

Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS A flash flood area sign is posted, as evacuations have been issued for several fire-ravaged communities in Santa Barbara, Calif., Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. Property owners stacked sandbags in devastated Northern California wine country Monday as authorities in Southern California ordered about 21,000 people to evacuate below hillsides burned by the state’s largest wildfire in history.

Previous story
South Korean officials head to border for talks with North
Next story
Cliven Bundy emerges free, defiant after Nevada case tossed

Just Posted

Action Bus involved in collision

No passengers were on board bus involved in downtown collision about noon Monday

Bowden Community Hall opening in March

Construction mostly complete

Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting

Lyndon Olsen pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death using a firearm for 2017 death

Trial set for woman charged in fatal collision

Bobbi Crotty facing eight charges including impaired driving causing death after 2017 collision

UPDATED: Finance minister in Red Deer to talk budget

Joe Ceci meets with business representatives at Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

WATCH: Replay Red Deer Jan. 7

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

UPDATED: Finance minister in Red Deer to talk budget

Joe Ceci meets with business representatives at Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Cougar hunt in Alberta sparks debate among scientists, hunters and activists

Hunters have been killing cougars in Alberta for decades. They often follow… Continue reading

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Rare bird spotted in Lower Mainland

Snowy owl usually seen in the Arctic tundra

VIDEO: Vancouver shooting sends two men to hospital

Police say the shooting is believed to be targeted

Crime Central (Alberta) series

Here is a list of all the stories from the Red Deer… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month