Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS South Korean soldiers stand guard before South Korea’s delegation vehicles’ arriving at Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday. North and South Korea were set to hold rare talks at their tense border Tuesday to discuss how to cooperate in next month’s Winter Olympics in the South and improve their long-strained ties.

South Korean officials head to border for talks with North

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North and South Korea were set to hold rare talks at their tense border Tuesday to discuss how to co-operate in next month’s Winter Olympics in the South and improve their long-strained ties.

Senior South Korean officials left Seoul early in the morning for the meeting in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two countries.

The rival Koreas’ first formal talks in about two years came about as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un makes an apparent push for improved ties with the South after a year of elevated tension over his country’s nuclear and missile tests. Critics of the meeting say Kim may be trying to divide Seoul and Washington in a bid to weaken international pressure and sanctions over the tests.

In his New Year’s Day address, Kim said there is an urgent need to improve inter-Korean ties and that he is willing to send a delegation to the Feb. 9-25 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. He urged Seoul to halt its annual military drills with Washington, which he called a rehearsal for an invasion, and said he has a “nuclear button” to launch missiles at anywhere in the United States.

Moon, a liberal who favours dialogue as a way to defuse the North Korean nuclear standoff, welcomed Kim’s outreach and proposed Tuesday’s talks at the border village of Panmunjom. Kim quickly accepted Moon’s offer.

South Korean officials said they would focus first on Olympic co-operation before dealing with tougher political and military issues. Moon’s government wants North Korea to take part in the Games as a way to improve relations.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday he hopes some progress results from Tuesday’s talks. But Trump’s U.N. ambassador, Nikki Haley, said Sunday the U.S. administration is not changing its conditions for talks with North Korea, saying Kim would first need to stop weapons testing for a “significant amount of time.”

The Trump administration agreed last week to delay upcoming springtime military drills with South Korea until after the Games. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis insisted the delay was a practical necessity to accommodate the Olympics, not a political gesture.

Trump and Kim traded bellicose warlike rhetoric and even crude insults last year, as the North conducted it sixth and most powerful nuclear detonation and three tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Previous story
Police: Triple homicide and suicide possible in deaths of 4
Next story
Rain unleashes risk of mudslides in fire-ravaged California

Just Posted

Action Bus involved in collision

No passengers were on board bus involved in downtown collision about noon Monday

Bowden Community Hall opening in March

Construction mostly complete

Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting

Lyndon Olsen pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death using a firearm for 2017 death

Trial set for woman charged in fatal collision

Bobbi Crotty facing eight charges including impaired driving causing death after 2017 collision

UPDATED: Finance minister in Red Deer to talk budget

Joe Ceci meets with business representatives at Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

WATCH: Replay Red Deer Jan. 7

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

UPDATED: Finance minister in Red Deer to talk budget

Joe Ceci meets with business representatives at Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Cougar hunt in Alberta sparks debate among scientists, hunters and activists

Hunters have been killing cougars in Alberta for decades. They often follow… Continue reading

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Rare bird spotted in Lower Mainland

Snowy owl usually seen in the Arctic tundra

VIDEO: Vancouver shooting sends two men to hospital

Police say the shooting is believed to be targeted

Crime Central (Alberta) series

Here is a list of all the stories from the Red Deer… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month