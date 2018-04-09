Trump threatens Syria strike, suggests Russia shares blame

WASHINGTON — Promising a decision within hours, President Donald Trump threatened a military strike against Syria and declared on Monday that Russia or any other nation found to share responsibility for Saturday’s apparent chemical weapons attack on civilians will “pay a price.”

The White House sharply rejected any suggestion that Trump’s own words about pulling U.S. troops out of Syria had opened the door for the attack, which killed more than 40 people, including children.

Trump, asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin bore any responsibility, responded, “He may, yeah, he may. And if he does it’s going to be very tough, very tough.” He added, “Everybody’s gonna pay a price. He will. Everybody will.”

Amid the tough talk from the White House, the U.S. military appeared to be in position to carry out any attack order. A Navy destroyer, the USS Donald Cook, was underway in the eastern Mediterranean after completing a port call in Cyprus. The guided missile destroyer is armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles, the weapon of choice in a U.S. attack one year ago on an airfield in Syria following an alleged sarin gas attack on civilians.

The Russian military, which has a presence in Syria as a key Assad ally, said its officers had visited the weekend site in a suburb of Damascus, the Syrian capital, and found no evidence to back up reports of poison gas being used. Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, accused Washington of deliberately stoking international tensions by threatening Russia in a tone “beyond the threshold of what is acceptable, even during the Cold War.”

Trump said there was little question that Syria was responsible for the apparent weekend attack, although the government of President Bashar Assad denied it. “To me there’s not much of a doubt, but the generals will figure it out,” Trump said.

He promised a decision on a possible military response within 24 to 48 hours, “probably by the end of today.”

Emphatic in his condemnation of the apparent gas attack, Trump noted graphic pictures of the dead and sickened, calling the assault “heinous,” ”atrocious,” ”horrible” and “barbaric.”

Fielding questions at the White House, Trump press secretary Sarah Sanders said it would be “outrageous” to say that Trump’s recent announcement that he intends to remove all U.S. forces from Syria in the coming months had emboldened Assad. “I think that it is outrageous to say that the president of the United States green-lit something as atrocious as the actions that have taken place over the last several days,” she said.

Defence Secretary Jim Mattis, in separate remarks at the Pentagon, also suggested Moscow bore some blame. He criticized Russia for what he suggested was its failure to ensure the elimination of Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal under terms of a 2013 agreement.

Trump was to meet late in the day with senior national security aides, and no action was “off the table,” the president said. Monday was the first day on the job for his new national security adviser, John Bolton, who has previously advocated military action against Syria.

Trump said, “If it’s Russia, if it’s Syria, if it’s Iran, if it’s all of them together, we’ll figure it out.”

The United States, meanwhile, urged the U.N. Security Council to adopt a resolution that would condemn the continuing use of chemical weapons in Syria “in the strongest terms” and establish a new body to determine responsibility for chemical attacks. The draft resolution, obtained by The Associated Press, was circulated ahead of an emergency Security Council meeting.

An American official said the U.S. was discussing with allies whether they would participate in a retaliatory strike. If Trump decides to proceed quickly, the most likely partner would be France rather than Britain, because of concerns about obtaining permission from Parliament, said the official, who wasn’t authorized to discuss the planning publicly and requested anonymity.

Acting Secretary of State John Sullivan spoke by phone Monday with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. Sullivan and Johnson agreed that based on reports in the media and from the ground, “this attack bore hallmarks of previous chemical weapons attacks by the Assad regime,” the British foreign office said.

The White House deliberations came as Russia and the Syrian military blamed Israel for a pre-dawn missile attack on a major air base in central Syria, saying Israeli fighter jets launched missiles from Lebanon’s air space. A group that monitors Syria’s civil war said the airstrikes killed 14 people, including Iranians active in Syria.

Syria’s state news agency SANA initially said that attack on the T4 air base was likely “an American aggression,” but Pentagon spokesman Christopher Sherwood quickly denied the United States was behind the strike and the agency then dropped the accusation, blaming Israel instead.

As U.S. officials consider whether and how to respond, they are looking at what type of chemical agent might have been used. When Trump ordered airstrikes last year after a chemical weapons attack, it was a response to the use of sarin gas, which is banned by the Chemical Weapons Convention that Syria has signed. An attack with chlorine, which can be used as a weapon but is not outright banned by the treaty, could raise precedent issues, as there have been numerous recent allegations of chlorine attacks in Syria that have drawn no response from the Trump administration.

 

Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS This image released early Sunday by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of Douma, near Damascus, Syria.

Previous story
Humboldt, Sask. was home away from home for many players involved in fatal crash
Next story
German van driver had run-ins with police, suicidal thoughts

Just Posted

‘It’s sad, sad times’ Central Alberta hockey community mourns with Humboldt

The Humboldt Broncos tragedy has rocked the Central Alberta hockey community and… Continue reading

A live show featuring top Red Deer performers

Underside Pattern, Kayla Williams are in Friday’s lineup at Bo’s

Calgary senator supports marijuana legalization

Senator Doug Black said legalizing marijuana will take billions out of hands of criminals

Fire destroys Mirror home

Donations sought for father and five-year-old daughter left homeless

Man accused in stabbing to go to trial next year

Linden Joseph Buffalo facing attempted murder charge in connection with August 2016 incident

Replay Red Deer: Olds hockey player OK after Humboldt Broncos bus crash, Westerner Park expanding

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Suspicious death in Stettler

Stettler mayor says the incident is not common in tight-knit community

Pickleball: the little sport that could

BALTIMORE — When it’s wet and windy, they play at the Dancel… Continue reading

Mother heading to India to watch movie inspired by her son’s last Christmas

A Canadian mother will be heading to India to watch the premiere… Continue reading

‘We believed our authorities my son was dead,’ American dad recalls of ID mix-up

TORONTO — The brutal misidentification of two young hockey players involved in… Continue reading

Softwood lumber exports to U.S. fall 20% in March amid railway woes

OTTAWA — The federal government says softwood lumber shipments from British Columbia… Continue reading

WATCH: Let’s Talk: Crime and policing on Red Deerians’ minds

Crime and policing, safe injection sites and snow removal were on the… Continue reading

Slain reporter’s family says Syrian forces targeted her

WASHINGTON — New court documents allege Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces targeted… Continue reading

Softwood lumber exports to U.S. fall 20% in March amid railway woes

OTTAWA — The federal government says softwood lumber shipments from British Columbia… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month