White House adviser apologizes for saying Haley was confused

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The new White House economic adviser apologized Tuesday to U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley after suggesting she was suffering from “momentary confusion” when she announced over the weekend that new sanctions against Russia were imminent.

Haley had fired back at Larry Kudlow, saying, “With all due respect, I don’t get confused.”

A White House official said Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council, called Haley to apologize Tuesday afternoon in an effort to mend fences. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to describe private discussions.

A striking intra-administration quarrel played out in public when Kudlow told reporters during a briefing in Florida that Haley “got ahead of the curve” when she said the U.S. would be slapping new sanctions on Russia on Monday in retaliation for the country’s support for Syria’s Assad government after its latest suspected chemical attack.

Kudlow said additional sanctions are under consideration but have yet to be implemented. Of Haley, he said, “There might have been some momentary confusion about that.”

Haley had said Sunday during an appearance on “Face the Nation” that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would be announcing new sanctions directed at companies associated with Syria’s chemical weapons program on Monday, “if he hasn’t already.”

But Monday came and went without an announcement.

On Tuesday, following Kudlow’s remark that she must have been confused, Haley said in a statement to Fox News: “With all due respect, I don’t get confused.”

The dispute between Haley’s team and the White House had been playing out largely behind the scenes since Haley’s initial comments. The White House has been struggling to explain Haley’s remarks amid reports that President Donald Trump put the brakes on the new sanctions. Several administration officials have disputed that characterization, saying Haley was out of the loop.

Three senior administration officials said there were several attempts to get Haley to back off or clarify her comments, but she refused.

The officials said that, under the plan conceived last week, the sanctions would have been announced Friday night, at the same time U.S., French, and British forces launched a missile strike on Syrian President Bashar Assad’s chemical weapons facilities. But the sanctions were not ready in time for Trump’s Friday night statement, so they were delayed.

The officials said a decision was then made to announce the sanctions as an answer to Russia’s response to the strikes. But that plan was re-evaluated and then put on hold over the weekend as it became clear that Russia’s response was less robust than anticipated. The officials were not authorized to discuss private administration deliberations publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

 

File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters. Haley is firing back against a Trump administration official who said she was suffering from “momentary confusion” when she announced new sanctions against Russia were imminent, saying, “With all due respect, I don’t get confused.”

