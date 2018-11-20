$1 million fraud case in court

Sylvan Lake bank loan officer accused of obtaining fraudulent loans

A loan officer accused of stealing more than $1 million from a Sylvan Lake bank is trying to resolve her case.

Defence lawyer Maurice Collard said in Red Deer provincial court on Tuesday morning that he is speaking with the Crown prosecutor to resolve the charges against his client, Sarah Miles Brouilette.

The Red Deer woman, who was 38 when RCMP announced the charges last June, worked at ATB Financial in Sylvan Lake, where it is alleged she obtained fraudulent loans worth $1,148,020.

Sylvan Lake RCMP began their investigation in August 2017, after receiving a report from ATB alleging that an employee had forged a customer’s signature and obtained a loan.

Red Deer RCMP’s fraud unit took over the file and worked closely with ATB corporate investigations to trace a series of fraudulent transactions.

It is alleged that Brouilette used the personal information of clients and others known to her to obtain fraudulent loans.

She was fired when the allegations came to light. None of the alleged victims lost any money.

Brouilette is facing charges of fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000 and two counts each of possession of property obtained by crime and possession of the proceeds of crime.

The case returns to court Dec. 18.


