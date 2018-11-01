1 teen dead, 2 hurt in Oklahoma shooting; woman in custody

OKMULGEE, Okla. — An 18-year-old man was killed and two teenage girls were injured in a shooting Thursday in rural eastern Oklahoma, and a woman believed to be the mother of at least one of the victims is in custody, a sheriff said.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 a.m. at a home in the Nuyaka area, about 35 miles (55 kilometres) southwest of Tulsa. Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said at a news conference that the young man was found dead at the scene, one of the girls was in critical condition and the other was stable.

Rice said Amy Leann Hall, 38, who is believed to be the biological mother of at least one of the teens, is in custody. She was being held in the Okmulgee County Jail on preliminary charges of one count of first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill. Formal charges have not been filed.

It was not clear if Hall has a lawyer.

“We do not have a motive at this time. We’re still investigating this,” Rice said.

Police have visited the household multiple times, typically for domestic issues, he said. Hall had previously pleaded guilty to a minor larceny charge in 2014.

According to online court records, Hall was in the middle of a two-year custody battle with the father of her children. Last month Hall alleged the man, who had been granted partial custody, sent “threatening and inappropriate” text messages to their son. She also alleged he would show up at their home “at all hours of the night.”

In June 2016, the man claimed that Hall was mentally unstable and was psychologically abusive.

The sheriff said authorities don’t believe anyone else was involved in the shootings and that there is no threat to the community.

Rice told the Tulsa World that Hall left the home after the shooting and was briefly pursued by officers before being taken into custody.

Beggs High School Superintendent Brian Terry told The Associated Press that the victims were siblings and students at the school. Terry said the student who died was a senior, while the critically wounded student is a junior. The third victim is a freshman, he said.

Previous story
Turkey demands Saudi co-operation in Khashoggi probe
Next story
2 dead as storms fray nerves in hurricane-tossed Gulf Coast

Just Posted

Freezing rain warning in effect for Red Deer and Central Alberta

Freezing rain in effect for Lacombe, Ponoka, Sylvan Lake, Blackfalds among other communities

UCP nominee reprimanded for receiving illegal contribution

No date yet for UCP Red Deer-South vote

Foodgrains Project is off the field near Clive

Helping feed people in developing countries

Businesses like new downtown police unit

RCMP announce a new special four-officer unit focused on the downtown

Red Deer crime rate continues to fall

Property and person crimes both down in third quarter, according to latest statistics

VIDEO: Rebels forward Brandon Hagel inks deal with Blackhawks

After a red-hot start to the WHL season, Red Deer Rebels forward… Continue reading

Tree crushes car in northern Italy, killing 2, amid storms

ROME — Two people were killed when a falling tree crushed their… Continue reading

Lawsuit alleges Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted girl, 16

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein was accused in a civil court filing… Continue reading

Oprah, Trump, Obama: Georgia’s star-studded closing act

ATLANTA — Oprah Winfrey is bringing her star power to one of… Continue reading

US construction spending flat in September

WASHINGTON — Spending on U.S. construction projects was essentially unchanged in September.… Continue reading

The Latest: Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty

PITTSBURGH — The Latest on the aftermath of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre… Continue reading

Canada Post workers in Hamilton, La Mauricie, Que., join rotating strikes

OTTAWA — More than 1,800 Canada Post workers have walked off the… Continue reading

Case of Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian expected in court

TORONTO — The case of a man accused in a deadly van… Continue reading

Federal government announces new measures for killer whale protection

VANCOUVER — The federal government wants to create new ocean sanctuaries in… Continue reading

Most Read