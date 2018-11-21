100+ Women Who Care - Red Deer members celebrate their donation to the Alzheimer Society of Alberta and North West Territories at their September meeting. Funds raised at Monday’s meeting will be donated to the Canadian Mental Health Association - Central Alberta. Photo contributed

100+ Women Who Care Red Deer complete four years, raise money for mental health

The group 100+ Women Who Care Red Deer has raised more than $305,000 for 16 Central Alberta charities in a “fast, snappy way.”

On Monday, the organization raised $13,000 for Canadian Mental Health Association-Central Alberta.

Co-founder Susan Knopp said this number is expected to reach $18,000 as members who were not present at the meeting start sending in their cheques.

100+ Women Who Care Red Deer started in 2015 and has completed its fourth year with the last meeting of the year Monday. The names of three charities are drawn out of a hat at the meetings, and members who nominated the non-profit groups deliver pitches before people vote.

Members came up with seven nominations at the recent meeting and three finalists were chosen through a draw: Canadian Mental Health Association-Central Alberta, Red Deer Action Group Society and Women and Girls Fund, an endowment fund available through the Red Deer & District Community Foundation.

Knopp said the funding formula at the Canadian Mental Health Association-Central Alberta has changed, and as a result, enrolment at seminars has risen.

“They decided to remove all barriers for people to attend seminars and courses, and as a result, they’ve tripled their enrolment in these programs, so they would use the money to fund staffing for all these programs,” she said Wednesday.

“We all know mental health is on everyone’s mind. It seems to be an epidemic,” said Knopp.

Knopp said she and co-founder Cindy Jefferies are thrilled about completing four years and raising money for much-needed services in Central Alberta.

The two believe in this method of raising money, Knopp said. The meetings allow members to come together, share ideas and learn about the community.

“It’s very efficient. Within one hour, we’re able to raise several thousand dollars. We also get to learn about the needs in our community… it’s a fun, fast, snappy, one-hour meeting.”

Membership requires a $100 donation per meeting and members must participate in four consecutive gatherings. Some women have formed groups of two, three or four to split the cost.

Eight new members joined the organization at the meeting Monday. The membership number is around 180 and Knopp would like to see it reach 200.

“So that we can give away $20,000 at each meeting – it has a nice ring to it.”


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
