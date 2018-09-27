100+ Women Who Care Red Deer members donated bags of personal care items for Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter. (Photo contributed)

100+ Women Who Care Red Deer is going strong

Next meeting is Nov. 19

100+ Women Who Care Red Deer raised about $1,700 for the Alzheimer Society of Alberta and North West Territories this week.

Co-founder Susan Knopp said the group has been holding meetings for almost four years and about 140 showed up for Monday’s event.

“Our numbers have been up and down a bit, but for the most part we’ve had really great retention. It’s just such a simple and fun way to raise money without a whole bunch of time commitment,” Knopp said on Thursday.

“It’s a snappy 60 minutes and people get to feel good about what they’re doing in the community, and they get to learn a little bit more the needs in our community. They get to learn a little bit more about who are making things happen in the community.”

Members can nominate a charity up to a week before the meeting. Names of three charities are drawn out of a hat at the meeting, and members who nominated the three charities give the pitches before people vote.

Membership requires a $100 donation per meeting and members must participate in four consecutive meetings. Some women have formed groups of two, three or four to split the cost.

Knopp said 100+ Women Who Care continues to spread by word of mouth.

“I think the word just gets out. I think our members are our best champions. They believe in charitable giving. They believe in the process to raise the money. They like the way that it’s so efficient and fast and fun.”

Something new for the event is a call out for donation items. On Monday women were asked to bring personal care items for clients at Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter. At November’s meeting donations will be collected for Gifts for Grandparents run by Family Services of Central Alberta.

Knopp said the response was tremendous. A couple of members stuffed their vehicles full to deliver all the donations to the shelter.

“I think people like the hands-on approach as well, instead of just writing a cheque.”

The next meeting is Nov 19. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the one-hour meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Red Deer Golf and Country Club.

For more information visit 100womenreddeer.ca.


