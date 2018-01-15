100+ Women Who Care Red Deer seeking members

First meeting of the year set for Feb. 5

After a dip in participation 100+ Women Who Care Red Deer want to start its fourth year by growing.

Co-founder Cindy Jefferies said meetings in the first year attracted about 220 women. The second year it dropped to about 175 women per meeting, and last year there were about 150.

“We would like to get up over the 200 mark again. Charities could really use the money,” Jefferies said on Monday.

To date $218,075 has been donated to Central Alberta charities that included Eastview School project, Safe Harbour Society, Red Deer Hospice, Central Alberta Immigrant Women’s Association, Suicide Information and Education Services, Central Alberta Sexual Assault Centre, The Mustard Seed School Lunch Program, and the Central Alberta Humane Society, and more.

The next meeting is Feb. 5. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the one-hour meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Red Deer Golf and Country Club.

Members can nominate a charity up to a week before the meeting. Names of three charities are drawn out of a hat at the meeting and members who nominated the three charities gives the pitches before people vote.

“It’s a great way to learn about other community organizations and groups that are doing work in our community, and it’s fast and it’s easy. It’s an hour four times a year so it’s not a huge time commitment.”

Jefferies said membership requires a $100 donation per meeting and members must participate in four consecutive meetings. Some women have formed groups of two, three or four to split the cost.

“We recognize that for some people $100 four times a year might be a little out of reach.”

She said the Women Who care program is a great way to contribute and help make a difference.

“When we all come together and donate we have a little more impact than if just one of us donated $100. Some charities have bit off some fairly big costs because they were able to have $20,000 come through the door.”

For more information visit 100womenreddeer.ca.



