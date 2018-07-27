Country western recording artist Gord Bamford hits a shot on the ninth fairway as his teammates from the left Mick Delauw, Dustin Krzywy, Reid Henriksen and Mike Leclaire of East Country Electric watch during last year’s Gord Bamford Charity golf Classic at the Lacombe Golf and Country Club. (File photo by Advocate staff)

11th annual Gord Bamford Golf Classic lineup announced

Bamford, Dallas Smith and Aaron Pritchett to perform Aug. 15 in Red Deer

Country music stars Dallas Smith and Aaron Pritchett will join Gord Bamford on stage at the 11th annual Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic.

The three will perform for more than 700 guests at the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer Aug. 15.

The goal for this year’s event is to raise more than $300,000 for the Gord Bamford Foundation, which provides funds to youth supporting charities across Canada involving music, education, health care, sports and multi-use facilities.

Songwriters Buddy Owens, Duane Steele, Brett Jones, Brice Long and Galen Griffin will be part of a songwriters round to top off the musical part of the show.

A number of celebrities are auctioned off to golf teams each year. Former NHL players, including Theo Fleury, Mark Recchi, Marty McSorely, Craig Simpson, Curtis Glencross and members of the Sutter family, will play in the golf classic.

Pro rodeo circuit members Davey Shields Jr., Kelly Sutherland and Olympians Brad Gushue and Melissa Hollingsworth will be part of the classic as well.

Last year’s event raised nearly $400,000, which was distributed to youth-serving charities like Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lacombe and District, MusiCounts, Canadian Tire’s Jumpstart and the Hockey Alberta Foundation.


