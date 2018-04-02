Man can return to Victoria’s Empress hotel years after seagull, pepperoni uproar

VICTORIA — A Nova Scotia man is welcome to stay once again at Victoria’s stately Fairmont Empress hotel more than 17 years after seagulls trashed the man’s hotel room in a frenzy over pepperoni.

Nick Burchill of Dartmouth, N.S., says in a letter he sent to the hotel that he was young and immature in 2001 and unaware of the aggressive nature of west coast seagulls, especially when tempted with a suitcase full of fresh pepperoni.

Tracey Drake, the hotel’s public relations director, says they first believed they were dealing with an April Fools’ Day prank, but a check of the records confirmed the seagull story and Burchill’s permanent ban.

Drake says Burchill returned to the Empress last week to personally apologize for the brouhaha where a flock of pepperoni-fuelled seagulls trashed his room after smelling the sausage left near an open window.

In the letter, Burchill says he remembers going out for a walk and returned to find about 40 seagulls in his room gorging themselves on the spicy pepperoni and generally behaving badly.

Drake says the damage to the room was beyond description, but all is forgiven and Burchill is back on the guest list.

Previous story
Most in Cosby jury pool have made up minds, know of #MeToo
Next story
Central Alberta resident collects grad dresses for students in need

Just Posted

Cardston outfitter trial ends

Final submissions to judge set for June with decision to come later

Less restrictive portable, dynamic sign rules urged by Red Deer businesses

Sign bylaw passes, but administrators must reconsider spacing requirements

The next step in pushing for Red Deer hospital expansion is to talk to AHS, says Mayor Veer

Council is determined to keep the issue on the front burner

Francophone school will eventually be built in Red Deer’s Kentwood area

Catholic school district no longer locating future school there

Central Alberta woman helps owners reunite with their missing pooches

Sundre’s Kim Taylor helps dog owners

Rebels rollercoaster season holds hope for the future

Growth of youth movement fuels Red Deer Rebels future

WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February

Other plans include potential hotel at Westerner Park

2019 Canada Winter Games launches Medal Design Contest

Call out to Canadian artists

A visionary on and off the ice, Kevin Martin enters World Curling Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS — Not content to be one of the best curlers… Continue reading

This star is the farthest ever seen. It’s 9 billion light-years away

Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have found the farthest star ever… Continue reading

‘Fascinated and horrified’ scientists watched as a killer whale drowned another orca’s calf

When Jared Towers and two of his colleagues set out to observe… Continue reading

Video: Sparkly pizza, bagels and gravy: Nothing is safe from edible glitter’s reach

First things first: There is a difference between “edible” and “nontoxic” glitter.… Continue reading

In case you missed the ‘condom-snorting challenge’ – and didn’t know it’s a bad idea

Imagine uncoiling a condom and stuffing it up one side of your… Continue reading

Canadian light oil prices hit with same discounts afflicting oilsands prices

CALGARY — The same factors that have inflated the discount paid for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month