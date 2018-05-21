1,250 runners came out to Woody’s RV Marathon in Red Deer

More than 1,250 people registered for the 20th annual Woody’s RV Marathon in Red Deer Sunday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

The sun was shining on close to 5,000 people who came out to the 20th annual Woody’s RV Marathon in Red Deer Sunday.

Curtis Marquart, Woody’s RV Marathon race director, said out of the 5,000, about 1,250 people participated in the race.

Jennifer Mann of Stauffer, was the second female marathoner to cross the finish line with a time of 3:25:33.58.

Joedy Dalke of Ferintosh, finished first in the male half-marathon with a time of 1:18:16.56. Adrian Christ of Edmonton was second with a time of 1:19:09.56.

Kristen Spady of Red Deer finished first female half-marathon with a time of 1:21:49.98, while Jen Moroz of Vancouver was second with a time of 1:23:21.43.

Kieran McDonald and Morgan Lawley of Edmonton took first place in the male and female 10-km race with times of 34:18.67 and 38:24.06, respectively.

Marquart said runners came from across Alberta, B.C. and Saskatchewan.

He said participants ranged from seven year olds and seniors around 70 to 80 year olds.


