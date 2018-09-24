Veterans Voices of Canada has also places 130 flags along Highway 11 in the same place the intiative started five years ago. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs, Sylvan Lake News.

128 Flags of Remembrance now flying in Sylvan Lake until Nov. 12

Centennial Park boasts 128 Canadian flags to honour 128,000 Canadians killed and missing in action.

One hundred and twenty eight Canadian flags were unfurled at the Flags of Remembrance ceremony in Sylvan Lake Saturday at noon.

The 128 flags represent the 128,000 Canadians killed and missing in action.

“That’s what we’re here to do, give tribute and honour,” said Allan Cameron, the founding executive director of Veterans Voices of Canada, in an interview.

“I mean, just all the veterans who come along to be a part of this and whether they like it or not we’re going to appreciate them,” added Cameron. “A lot of them, they’re not here for thanks, but that’s what we’re going to do.”

A total of 130 flags, including 128 Canadian flags, the Alberta provincial flag, the remembrance flag and the Veterans Voices of Canada flag, will be lined up along the shoreline in Centennial Park until Nov. 12.

Cameron said that even though it is a Veterans Voices of Canada initiative, it is also a community event.

He says to go down, walk the flag line, appreciate it and take care of it.

Each flagpole also features a honour plaque.

“The plaques and flags are taken down together, they’re folded, they’re put with each other and we have a closing ceremony on Nov. 24,” said Cameron.

Those who sponsored the honour plaques are invited to a ceremony on Nov. 24. where they receive the flag and the plaque they sponsored.

“We go until after Remembrance Day and what’s really cool is people come to visit this all along between now and then, so you can come here anytime and you’ll just see people walking the flag line reading the names on those honour plaques and just appreciating what is here and what it’s here for,” said Cameron.

There is also 130 flags lining Hwy. 11 in the same place the Flag of Remembrance initiative started five years ago.

At the exact same time, 128 Canadian flags were also unfurled in Bathurst, N.B., Charlottetown, P.E.I., Ponoka, Alta., Sydney, N.S. and Windsor, Ont.

Cameron’s goal is to have the Flags of Remembrance initiative be in 128 communities across Canada.

Those interested in sponsoring an honour plaque can still do so until Nov. 1.

The plaques serve as a fundraiser for Veterans Voices of Canada and a portion of the sponsorships are donated to a local charity.

Further information can be found at vetvoicecan.org/flags-of-remembrance-2/.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The opening ceremonies featured a pipe band, the national anthem and words from several dignitaries. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs, Sylvan Lake News.

The flags will remain along the shoreline of Centennial Park until Nov. 12. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs, Sylvan Lake News.

The 128 Canadian flags represented the 128,000 Canadians killed and missing in action. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs, Sylvan Lake News.

Veterans, Cadets, Community Service, RCMP, EMT and policing personnel were all invited out to the Flags of Remembrance ceremony on Sat., Sept. 22. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs, Sylvan Lake News.

Five other Flags of Rememberance ceremonies took place across Canada at 12 p.m. MST. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs, Sylvan Lake News

Previous story
Saturday Food drive for Red Deer Food Bank
Next story
Emazing Bike tour hits Red Deer

Just Posted

128 Flags of Remembrance now flying in Sylvan Lake until Nov. 12

Centennial Park boasts 128 Canadian flags to honour 128,000 Canadians killed and missing in action.

Emazing Bike tour hits Red Deer

Cross-Canada tour to break world record

Alberta Culture Days coming next weekend to Red Deer area

Lots of artistic activites and shows for all ages

Saturday Food drive for Red Deer Food Bank

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leading the food drive

RDC conference offers career insight

Sessions offer tips on how to make jump from school to work world

Live bear cam: Let the fishing begin

Watch bears in Alaska’s Katmai National Park catch their dinner live.

Flyers new mascot ‘Gritty’ a bearded, googly-eyed terror

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers unveiled their new mascot Monday, and as… Continue reading

Tiger Woods winning adds to Ryder Cup buzz

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — Already the most intense competition in golf, the Ryder… Continue reading

Ex-Sabres captain Brian Gionta retires after 16 NHL seasons

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Brian Gionta has retired after 16 NHL seasons, two… Continue reading

Curling season kicks off after massive shake-up of multiple men’s teams

With so many top Canadian men’s curling teams opening this season with… Continue reading

‘I’ll never forgive you:’ Victim impact statements at hearing for Calgary killer

CALGARY — The brother of a Calgary woman who was raped and… Continue reading

Canada has removed six out of 900 asylum seekers already facing U.S. deportation

OTTAWA — Newly released figures show Canadian officials have removed only a… Continue reading

Texas prisons often deny dentures to inmates with no teeth

HOUSTON — Inmates without teeth in Texas are routinely denied dentures because… Continue reading

Sex assault charge stayed against one British sailor, trial proceeds for other

HALIFAX — The Crown has stayed a sexual assault charge against a… Continue reading

Most Read