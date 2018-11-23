15 cats abandoned in rubber containers in Central Alberta

Fifteen cats found trapped in two Rubbermaid containers in a ditch between Erskine and Stettler are lucky to be alive. (Photo contributed)

Fifteen cats trapped in two rubber containers in a ditch between Stettler and Erskine were there for at least four days before they were saved on Thursday.

Nine five-week-old kittens and six adult cats could not escape the Rubbermaid containers that were duct-taped shut. Air holes were drilled into the container lids.

Deanna Thompson, executive director of Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society, said it was the cruelest case of abandonment she has seen.

“It’s very distressing to know that these cats and kittens may have been out there for upwards of four days. They were urine and feces soaked, hungry,” Thompson said on Friday.

“We’re just very thankful that the person who found them stopped and made the call to Saving Grace Animal Society who then called us. We have reported it to the Alberta SPCA who enforce the Animal Protection Act in Alberta and they have opened a case file to investigate.”

The cats were found in a ditch near railroad tracks close to an intersection of Hwy 12,

