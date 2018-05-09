15-year-old girl charged with attempted murder in stabbing of police officer

HALIFAX — A 15-year-old girl is facing a charge of attempted murder after a Halifax police officer was stabbed while responding to a report of a stolen truck.

Police say the girl, who cannot be identified, also faces charges of possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, theft, break and enter and mischief, amongst others.

A 15-year-old boy is also facing charges of theft, break and enter, possession of a stolen vehicle, weapons possession and joy riding and is due in court today.

Police say Const. Andrew Gordon approached two people seen fleeing from a stolen truck on Highway 102 near Ashburn Golf Course shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

They say that as Gordon attempted to speak to them, a suspect stabbed him and fled again before a police dog unit located them, along with four weapons.

Gordon was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery and is reported to be in stable condition.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A headline on some versions of this story wrongly said the girl had been charged with murder.