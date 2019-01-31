Red Deer teen Bryon Alexander plans to donate his approximately 11 inches hair Feb. 22 at an event in Edmonton. Photo contributed

Fifteen-year-old Red Deerian donates hair for those battling cancer

A 15-year-old Red Deerian is donating his hair for the second time.

Bryon Alexander, a Hunting Hills High School student and football player, will be donating his close to 11 inches of hair at the 17th annual Hair MassaCure at West Edmonton Mall on Feb. 22.

Many heads will be shaved in honour of the journey of sick children losing their hair due to chemotherapy. People will collectively shave their heads and raise money in support of Albertans facing cancer, the event website states.

Alexander’s dad, James, is proud of what he is doing, noting his “giving” son was diagnosed with asperger’s several years ago. Social interactions can be difficult for people with the condition, but football has really helped the teenager, the father said.

“He always puts everybody else first, whether it’s his little sister or us (mom and dad), or his football team or his classmates… he has such a big heart.”

Years ago, Bryon saw the event at the mall and the experience stayed with him. In 2017, he donated his hair for the first time and has been growing it again ever since.

“It felt very good… all the hair I had was gone,” said the Grade 10 student.

Bryon is looking for donations to support the cause. So far, he has raised $40 out of his $100 goal.

Those who want to donate can visit childrenswish.akaraisin.com/ui/hairmassacure/participant/4725393?Lang=en-CA#

