(Public domain image.)

16 dogs seized from B.C. duo banned from owning animals for 20 years

QUESNEL, B.C. — The SPCA says 16 dogs that were kept in crates too small for their size have been seized from a couple in Quesnel, B.C., who had already been banned from owning animals for 20 years.

The organization’s chief prevention and enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty says Karin and Catherine Adams were convicted of animal cruelty two years ago but were recently found to have kept dogs in a poorly ventilated area, with little or no access to water and with feces and urine-soaked matting.

She says the dogs, including German shepherds, bull terriers, standard poodles and corgi-border collie crosses, are in SPCA shelters and new charges of animal cruelty will be recommended against the Adams.

Moriarty has also announced two charges of animal cruelty against a man who allegedly neglected 46 dogs and puppies that were seized in February from his rural property north of Williams Lake.

She says Terry Baker kept dogs including American Eskimo, border collie, husky and Samoyed breeds, all of which were highly unsocialized and lacked shelter.

Moriarty says several of the dogs were pregnant and gave birth shortly after coming into SPCA care but were too afraid to let staff near them or their puppies though most of them have now been adopted into new homes.

Previous story
Sentencing hearing for Saskatchewan man who abducted, sexually assaulted girl

Just Posted

Police seeking missing Rocky man

Curtis James Thompson was last seen on July 1st

Children rescued from hot vehicle outside mall in Delta, B.C.

DELTA, B.C. — Police are recommending criminal charges after a father allegedly… Continue reading

Sentencing hearing for Saskatchewan man who abducted, sexually assaulted girl

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — An eight-year-old girl who was abducted and sexually… Continue reading

Bodies of three hikers recovered after slipping into pools of B.C. waterfall

SQUAMISH, B.C. — Police say the bodies of three hikers who slipped… Continue reading

UCP release rural crime recommendations, Red Deer MLA says NDP plan working

RCMP report 10 per cent property crime decrease in rural Alberta

WATCH: Blackfalds has a new visual time capsule

Town of Blackfalds residents, students and professionals painted Canada 150 Mosaic Mural

Children rescued from hot vehicle outside mall in Delta, B.C.

DELTA, B.C. — Police are recommending criminal charges after a father allegedly… Continue reading

B.C. regulator fines $920 Kinder Morgan for Water Sustainability Act violations

VICTORIA — The B.C. Oil and Gas Commission says it has fined… Continue reading

‘Very big shock:’ Nunavut man killed by polar bear while protecting his children

ARVIAT, Nunavut — A Nunavut man died this week while protecting his… Continue reading

Defending champ Chestnut sets record with 74 hot dogs

NEW YORK — Joey “Jaws” Chestnut extended his reign as champion eater… Continue reading

Former Olympic rower gets 13-month jail sentence for fraud after pleading guilty

VICTORIA — A former Olympic rower who mysteriously disappeared for nearly 18… Continue reading

WestJet reviewing baggage policy after customer calls it discriminatory

TORONTO — WestJet says it is reviewing its baggage policy after a… Continue reading

The Latest: Boys may be taken out of Thai cave in stages

MAE SAI, Thailand — The Latest on the search for 12 boys… Continue reading

Second refugee family leaves small Newfoundland town that sponsored them

LEWISPORTE, N.L. — The small Newfoundland town of Lewisporte has said goodbye… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month