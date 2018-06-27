18-year-old hopes to find cat before moving Saturday in Red Deer

An 18-year-old Red Deerian is looking for his cat “Steve.” He hopes to find her before Saturday, when he has to move. Photo supplied

A 10-month-old cat that goes by “Steve” has been missing since Monday night.

Owner Mike Thomas calls it “bad timing” because he is moving from his Anders home to another place in north Red Deer on Saturday along with his twin brother Matthew.

Thomas is asking the community to look for Steve, who has dark and light gray stripes with orange spots and white fur around her belly. The 18-year-old remembers seeing Steve around the back alley near his home on Amer Close two days ago.

“We’re pressed for time and it would be awesome if people could keep an eye out,” he said.

“We won’t be very close to where she would be (come Saturday).”

The cat is close to the family including the mom and sister, but is closest to the twins.

Steve likes to go out for four to five hours during the day, but usually comes back before sunset. But Monday night, she didn’t make it back.

“She usually comes back so I think maybe someone thought she’s a stray because we don’t really put a collar on her because she doesn’t like it,” he said. “Someone may have taken her in.”

In search of his cat, Thomas has been going around in his neighbourhood with a treat bag in hands while calling her name.

Steve comes to people when called by name, but may not pay attention if she is outside, “because she likes being outside a lot,” Thomas said.

If the cat isn’t found by Saturday, Thomas will be heartbroken.

“We had planned to keep her for lifetime for as long as we could so it would be really disappointing,” he said.



