18-year-old hopes to find cat before moving Saturday in Red Deer

An 18-year-old Red Deerian is looking for his cat “Steve.” He hopes to find her before Saturday, when he has to move. Photo supplied

A 10-month-old cat that goes by “Steve” has been missing since Monday night.

Owner Mike Thomas calls it “bad timing” because he is moving from his Anders home to another place in north Red Deer on Saturday along with his twin brother Matthew.

Thomas is asking the community to look for Steve, who has dark and light gray stripes with orange spots and white fur around her belly. The 18-year-old remembers seeing Steve around the back alley near his home on Amer Close two days ago.

“We’re pressed for time and it would be awesome if people could keep an eye out,” he said.

“We won’t be very close to where she would be (come Saturday).”

The cat is close to the family including the mom and sister, but is closest to the twins.

Steve likes to go out for four to five hours during the day, but usually comes back before sunset. But Monday night, she didn’t make it back.

“She usually comes back so I think maybe someone thought she’s a stray because we don’t really put a collar on her because she doesn’t like it,” he said. “Someone may have taken her in.”

In search of his cat, Thomas has been going around in his neighbourhood with a treat bag in hands while calling her name.

Steve comes to people when called by name, but may not pay attention if she is outside, “because she likes being outside a lot,” Thomas said.

If the cat isn’t found by Saturday, Thomas will be heartbroken.

“We had planned to keep her for lifetime for as long as we could so it would be really disappointing,” he said.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lacombe adopts council code of conduct bylaw
Next story
Air Canada ending flights between Red Deer and Calgary

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake eyeing a strict approach to cannabis consumption

If approved, new regulations would ban cannabis consumption in all places frequented by the public

Red Deer police officers help build Habitat for Humanity duplex

Red Deer officers did drywall and outside work on the housing projects on Adamson Avenue Wednesday

Mayor’s Garden Party attracts up to 400 people to City Hall Park

Lemonade and cake served, music played

Red Deer, Central Alberta ready to host Canada Day fun

A day of fun, food, community and 12 hours of entertainment will… Continue reading

Air Canada ending flights between Red Deer and Calgary

Company cites financial reasons

WATCH: Red Deer veteran remembers his job in Second World War

Second World War veteran Frank Krepps, a Red Deer resident, recently turned… Continue reading

Past pot conviction won’t automatically prevent involvement in cannabis industry

OTTAWA — The federal government is imposing strict regulations aimed at ensuring… Continue reading

Joe Jackson, patriarch of musical Jackson family, dies at 89

NEW YORK — Joe Jackson, the fearsome stage dad of Michael Jackson,… Continue reading

Are parody Twitter accounts ‘fake news’? Liberals, Conservatives disagree

OTTAWA — Liberal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says parody social media accounts… Continue reading

Policy will ensure disputes don’t delay health care for Inuit children: leader

The leader a national Inuit group says Ottawa is working on a… Continue reading

Chapin drops out of Red Deer-North UCP nomination race

The race for the United Conservative Party nomination in Red Deer-North has… Continue reading

Douglas Coupland’s portrait of Canada is bright, optimistic and in 3D

VANCOUVER — A shimmering golden lumberjack look-alike. A pastel paint-streaked woman staring… Continue reading

Feds help hatch plan to move plover, four eggs holding up Ottawa music festival

OTTAWA — A plan hatched by an Ottawa music festival to relocate… Continue reading

US hospitals grapple with prolonged injected opioid shortage

TRENTON, N.J. — There is another opioid crisis happening in the U.S.,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month