Central Alberta woman charged with dangerous driving, possession of controlled substance

A 19-year-old Rocky Mountain House resident is facing charges such as dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of controlled substance.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP executed a search warrant Friday at a local residence and located a woman who was wanted on numerous outstanding arrest warrants.

She is facing other charges including failing to attend court and driving while prohibited.

The woman was subsequently remanded into custody.


