2 kids, 2 adults dead in arson fire at mansion

COLTS NECK, N.J. — Two children and two adults were found dead Tuesday at a burning mansion that was intentionally set ablaze in an upscale community near the New Jersey shore, officials said.

One of the owners of the home is a technology CEO with a relative whose house not far away also caught fire Tuesday, records show. Authorities said they were investigating whether there was a link.

A man was found dead outside the burning mansion in Colts Neck, and the three others were found inside, Monmouth County prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said at a news conference.

The three found inside were severely burned, making it difficult to identify them, he said. No identities have been released, and a medical examiner was still investigating the manner and cause of death for all four, he said.

“It’s important to emphasize that we have no reason to believe that anyone in the community is in any danger at this time,” he said.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m., and hours later, the fire continued to burn at the home, surrounded by fields and featuring a large swimming pool.

Video showed smoke pouring from the roof of the two-story home in Colts Neck as firefighters battled the blaze.

Helicopter footage showed a sheet in the middle of the yard next to the house with police tape cordoning off the area.

Colts Neck is a well-to-do community about 50 miles (80 kilometres) south of New York City and is home to horse farms. Typical homes in the town of 10,000 are valued at about $750,000. Bruce Springsteen owns an estate there, and his son is a former member of the fire department. Former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart and his wife operate an animal sanctuary there Queen Latifah sold her mansion there in 2015.

Public records show the mansion that burned Tuesday is owned by Keith Caneiro, 50, and Jennifer Caneiro, 45.

The 5,700-square-foot home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, according to Zillow. The owners purchased the property in 1998, and the home was built in 2003, public records show.

Caneiro’s LinkedIn profile describes him as the CEO and chief technology officer for a company in the New York City area called Square One. His profile says he graduated from Columbia University with a Master of Science degree in 2018 and previously received certifications from Harvard Business School’s online platform.

There also was a fire earlier in the day at a home in Ocean Township, police and prosecutors said. That home, about 10 miles (16 kilometres) from Colts Neck, is owned by Paul and Susan Caneiro, and public records show the men are related, sharing at least one address in New York several decades ago. They are also “friends” on Facebook, but it is unclear how they are related.

Paul Caneiro is listed as the vice-president of Square One.

When asked if the two fires were connected, Gramiccioni said, “That remains to be seen but that is an angle we continue to pursue.”

Previous story
Hospital gunman had been kicked out of firefighting academy
Next story
Captain retires, sergeant suspended over Parkland massacre

Just Posted

Red Deer city council approves G.H, Dawe Centre arena twinning design phase

’It’s time’ to go through with plans from a decade ago, says councillor

Renovations underway at Lacombe emergency department

Emergency department temporarily relocated to acute care unit

Red Deer’s first pot store opens Thursday, Stettler pot store already open

Wait is over for Central Alberta’s pot enthusiasts

Curling and drinking go ‘hand in hand,’ says Red Deer rink manager

Drunken behaviour shocks curlers

Man charged after Ponoka RCMP vehicle rammed

RCMP says two officers suffered minor injuries in Monday incident

Curlers’ behaviour ‘unacceptable’ and ‘disrespectful’ at Red Deer Curling Classic

‘You don’t kick around other players’ bags, it’s disrespectful and we expect better of our players’

Laine’s hat trick lifts Winnipeg Jets to 6-3 win over Vancouver Canucks

VANCOUVER — Eighteen games into the season and Winnipeg Jets right-winger Patrik… Continue reading

Peterson, Luff lead Kings to 2-0 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS — Teammates and friends in the minors, Los Angeles Kings… Continue reading

Scorsese feted at MoMA by friends De Niro, DiCaprio, Hill

NEW YORK — Many young boys grow up with superheroes adorning their… Continue reading

The Rolling Stones plan 13 US live dates next year

NEW YORK — The Rolling Stones will be rolling through the United… Continue reading

Tkachuk, Gaudreau lead Flames over Golden Knights with career highs

Flames 7, Golden Knights 2 CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau… Continue reading

Death of young Thai kickboxer brings focus on dangers

BANGKOK — The sight of two preteen boys pummeling each other with… Continue reading

Teenage driver survives spectacular crash at F3 Macau GP

MACAU — Teenage driver Sophia Floersch was set to undergo surgery Monday… Continue reading

David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy, but your order is safe

David’s Bridal is filing for bankruptcy protection but there is no danger… Continue reading

Most Read