2019 Canada Winter Games committee is calling for performers, visual artists

Dancers, singers, slam poets and other performance artists: This could be your moment.

The 2019 Canada Winter Games is looking for Alberta artists, including actors, visual artists, aboriginal, francophone and multicultural performers to apply to participate in “the largest event in the history of Central Alberta.”

The 2019 Games, which runs from Feb. 15 to March 3, will feature a variety of showcase opportunities, including the opening and closing ceremonies, entertainment at the athletes’ village, and the community stage multi-day arts and cultural festival, presented by ATB Financial and ATCO.

“We are excited to introduce the country to our rich local arts and culture community in February 2019,” said board chair Lyn Radford. “We invite all of Central Alberta’s exciting artists and performers to answer our call and join us in showing the country what we are made of!”

Artists are encouraged to apply to an open call for performing artists at canadagames.ca/2019/artists. There are opportunities for a variety of talents to be a part of this “once-in-a-generation” event.

An open dance audition is scheduled for the fall, with more details to be announced.

The Games will feature over 150 events in 19 sports and a major arts and cultural festival. Red Deer will welcome up to 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches, and more than 100,000 spectators in the 27th edition of the Canada Games, which will set the stage for Canada’s next generation of national, international and Olympic champions.

For more information, please visit canadagames.ca/2019.



