Lyn Radford, 2019 Canada Winter Games board chair, says athletes will remember and cherish the medals they earn at the 2019 Games for the rest of their lives. (File photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

2019 Canada Winter Games launches Medal Design Contest

Call out to Canadian artists

The 2019 Canada Winter Games is looking to Canadian artists for help in designing the medals awarded during the largest multi-sport event for youth in the nation.

“Athletes will remember and cherish the medals they earn at the 2019 Games for the rest of their lives,” said Lyn Radford, Board Chair of the 2019 Canada Winter Games Host Society. “We are excited for the opportunity to work with Canadian artists to create a medal design that represents the significance of the athletes’ incredible accomplishments.”

The 2019 Games is looking for artists to submit a short biography and portfolios online through the website. A selection committee will create a shortlist of two artists based on their biography and portfolios. These artists will collaborate to develop medal concepts and a winner will be chosen by the selection committee.

The winning artist will receive $1,000, an honorary medal set and a 2019 Canada Winter Games prize pack.

The second place artist will receive $500, a framed certificate including their design

Artists will collaborate with Teck Resources, Canada’s largest diversified resource company and the exclusive metals provider of the Canada Games, is providing the metal for gold, silver and bronze medals that will be awarded at the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

Contest applications and official rules and information can be found at canadagames.ca/2019/medals.

To take part in the Medal Design Contest, applicants must be Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

Applications close on Friday, April 27, 2018, and the medals will be unveiled in February 2019.


