The one year out mark is quickly approaching for the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

A free, public one year out celebration will be held Feb. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bower Ponds to mark the milestone.

There will be free skate rentals, hot chocolate, activities and fireworks.

For more information, visit the 2019 Canada Winter Games Facebook page.



