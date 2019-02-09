About 150 people auditioned for dancer positions for the 2019 Canada Winters Games opening ceremony at the Red Deer College Arts Centre last year. The opening ceremony will feature 500 performers. File photo by ADVOCATE staff

2019 Canada Winter Games opening ceremony will be about ‘creating moments’

The ceremony is Feb. 15 at the Centrium in Red Deer

The opening ceremony for the 2019 Canada Winter Games will be a “celebration of moments,” said CEO Scott Robinson.

On Feb. 15, the Games will officially begin with the two-hour opening ceremony at the Centrium in Red Deer.

An opening ceremony “is about creating moments that are impactful and mean something to the community, mean something to the athletes and mean something to the broader audience,” said Robinson.

The event, which features 500 performers, will also showcase what “Red Deer and central Alberta are all about and will be true to our roots,” he added.

“There’s sort of a 10- to 15-second moment in an opening ceremony that people remember and … the idea is to create many of these moments within the show where people say, ‘Wow I remember that,’” he said.

The ceremony will include a parade of athletes from across the country and the lighting of the Games cauldron – the final leg of the MNP Torch Relay will make its way through Red Deer earlier in the day.

Patrick Roberge Productions is staging both the opening and closing ceremonies. The company has been behind the Grey Cup halftime show since 2010 and has produced of other major event celebrations, such as the Invictus Games, 2010 Paralympic Games and the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg.

Preparations for the show began a long time ago, said Robinson.

“The overall vision and direction for it started over a year ago where we did a lot of consultations with community groups and stakeholders about what we’d like to see,” he said.

Performers will have a busy week ahead, Robinson added.

“It’s a challenge to pull it all together because of the nature of it, the size of it and how it comes together quickly. We’ll have some big rehearsals this week and then it will all come together on Friday,” he said.

More information on the opening ceremony’s performers will be revealed Tuesday.

The closing ceremony, where the Canada Games flag will be handed off to representatives in the Niagara Region, which hosts the 2021 Canada Summer Games, takes place March 2 at the Centrium.

Visit www.canadagames.ca/2019 for ticket information.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: Meeting animals at Little Ray’s Wildlife Festival in Red Deer

Just Posted

2019 Canada Winter Games opening ceremony will be about ‘creating moments’

The ceremony is Feb. 15 at the Centrium in Red Deer

Red Deer crime stats show sexual assaults up, but total property, persons crimes down

Red Deer has seen decreases in total property and persons crime, but… Continue reading

Extreme cold affecting Canyon Ski Resort

Extreme cold caused Canyon Ski Resort to close its hill for most… Continue reading

Rural doctor shortage on the mend

Team in place to recruit doctors to Red Deer and central Alberta

Riverside development will start to take shape this year

Capstone at Riverlands to feature mix of residential and commercial buildings amid public spaces

WATCH: Meeting animals at Little Ray’s Wildlife Festival in Red Deer

Red Deer families met reptiles, birds and even a sloth this weekend.… Continue reading

No winning ticket for Friday night’s $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot… Continue reading

Wilson-Raybould entered federal politics hoping to be a bridge builder

OTTAWA — As the frigid air of an Ottawa winter howled outside… Continue reading

Transport minister orders trains to use handbrakes after deadly derailment

CALGARY — Canada’s transport minister has ordered the use of handbrakes on… Continue reading

Three dead after fire breaks out at apartment building in Longueuil, Que.

LONGUEUIL, Que. — Officials say three members of the same family died… Continue reading

Black Virginia voters feel betrayed, left in no-win scenario

RICHMOND, Va. — Eva Siakam’s choice to campaign for Ralph Northam in… Continue reading

7 get life in prison for Tunisia’s 2015 terror attacks

TUNIS, Tunisia — A lawyer says Tunisian authorities have given seven suspects… Continue reading

French yellow vest anti-govt protests turn violent in Paris

PARIS — A French yellow vest protester’s hand was ripped apart Saturday… Continue reading

Toews OT goal sends Blackhawks past Canucks to 6th straight

CHICAGO — Jonathan Toews joked he was out of gas. He had… Continue reading

Most Read