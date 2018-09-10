Scott Robinson, CEO of the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

2019 Canada Winter Games tickets are now on sale

Many different ticket and pass packages available

2019 Canada Winter Games tickets went on sale on Monday.

“Join us as we host the largest multi-sport and cultural event in Canada in 2019,” says Scott Robinson, CEO for the 2019 Canada Winter Games Host Society.

“With so many sports and two incredible ceremonies, the Games offers something for everyone and we are pleased to offer a mix of passes and tickets for every budget.”

From Feb 19 until March 3, Canada’s best young athletes come to Red Deer and compete in 19 sports.

Beginning Monday, Opening and Closing Ceremonies tickets and 2019 Games sport passes are available at a special early bird rate of $180 for a pass to all events through Tickets Alberta at www.ticketsalberta.com. The early bird rate is available until Oct. 15, 2018.

Many other passes and ticket packages are available. Games-goers can buy passes for a single week, a single day or tickets for a single event. Corporate packages are also available.

To learn more about the tickets available, visit canadagames.ca/2019/tickets.


Most Read

