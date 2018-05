Lacombe’s Mackenzie Van Damme, creator of the 2019 Canada Winter Games mascot Waskasoo and the first official MNP Canada Games Torch Relay torchbearer, and Lyn Radford, board games chair, stand next to the torch. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Red Deerians got their first look at the torch that will make its way across the country leading up the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

The MNP Canada Games Torch Relay torch design, relay route and nomination process were revealed at a press conference at the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame Tuesday.

Lacombe’s Mackenzie Van Damme, creator of games mascot Waskasoo, was named the first torchbearer.

More to come.

