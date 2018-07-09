2019 trial set for man arrested in carfentanil bust

Red Deer man was charged after three-month investigation in 2017

Some of the substance police believe could be fentanyl shown at the Red Deer RCMP detachment on March 14. It was seized in a gang-related investigation that led to arrests, charges and seizure of drugs and guns on March 8. (File photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate Staff)

A Red Deer man arrested in a 2017 carfentanil bust will go to trial next June.

Kim Lee Proctor was among four people arrested in March 2017 following a three-month RCMP and Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) investigation.

A search of two Red Deer homes turned up stolen guns, methamphetamine, fentanyl powder, cocaine, ketamine and marijuana.

Proctor has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, uauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon obtained by crime and possession of property obtained by crime.

Proctor’s trial is expected to run the week of June 17, 2019.

Charges against two of those arrested were dropped earlier this year.