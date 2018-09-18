Scott Robinson, CEO of the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

2019 Winter Games seeks artisan vendors

A winter market will be set up on the 2019 Canada Winter Games festival grounds

The City of Red Deer is holding an open call for artisan vendors interested in selling their unique, handcrafted items at the 2019 Canada Winter Games Arts and Culture Festival winter market, Artisan Avenue/L’avenue de l’Artisan.

The City of Red Deer and the Canada Winter Games Host Society have teamed up to create a winter market at the 2019 Canada Winter Games festival grounds. Artisan Avenue is a carefully curated event that will showcase an array of ceramics, glass, jewelry, photography, paintings, literary works, sculptural pieces, housewares and other unique handcrafted items, all produced by local authors, artists and crafts people.

“This market is intended to capture the uniqueness of our community with items that reflect our culture, history, and our traditions,” said Tara O’Donnell, Culture Superintendent. “We want visitors to be able to take a little piece of Red Deer home with them.”

Artists are invited to apply for a vendor opportunity for one week out of the two weeks that the winter market operates. Submissions will be assessed based on quality and originality of products. Priority will be given to artists and artisans who create their own handcrafted items. Preference will be given to Red Deer and Red Deer County residents. All artists are encouraged to submit and there is no submission fee.

For more information or to submit an application, visit: http://www.reddeer.ca/whats-happening/2019-canada-winter-games/arts—culture-festival/.

The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 4 p.m.


